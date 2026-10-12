Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster nets first goal in MLS against Bongokuhle Hlongwane's Minnesota United

Lyle Foster did not take long to introduce himself to the Houston Dynamo faithful, finding the back of the net in the 18th minute of Saturday’s clash against Minnesota United. The South African international, who arrived on loan from Burnley last month, showcased the predatory instincts honed in the Premier League and Championship.









By scoring on his full debut, Foster became the 23rd player in Dynamo history to net in his first start for the franchise. The strike was a testament to the club's decision to bring in the 26-year-old, who previously made 89 appearances for Burnley across the top two tiers of English football. His arrival adds a new dimension to the Houston attack, providing a physical presence and clinical edge that was evident from the opening whistle in St. Paul. The goal also set the stage for a historic night where multiple players opened their scoring accounts for the Texas-based side.



