Houston Dynamo
Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster nets first goal in MLS against Bongokuhle Hlongwane's Minnesota United
Foster makes immediate impact
Lyle Foster did not take long to introduce himself to the Houston Dynamo faithful, finding the back of the net in the 18th minute of Saturday’s clash against Minnesota United. The South African international, who arrived on loan from Burnley last month, showcased the predatory instincts honed in the Premier League and Championship.
By scoring on his full debut, Foster became the 23rd player in Dynamo history to net in his first start for the franchise. The strike was a testament to the club's decision to bring in the 26-year-old, who previously made 89 appearances for Burnley across the top two tiers of English football. His arrival adds a new dimension to the Houston attack, providing a physical presence and clinical edge that was evident from the opening whistle in St. Paul. The goal also set the stage for a historic night where multiple players opened their scoring accounts for the Texas-based side.
- Getty Images Sport
See-saw battle
The match eventually developed into a see-saw battle as Minnesota United fought back to take the lead in the second half. Kelvin Yeboah levelled the scores shortly after the interval, and Marcus Caldeira appeared to have snatched all three points for the hosts in the 78th minute. However, Houston’s persistence paid off in stoppage time when Duncan McGuire rose highest to meet a header from Nick Markanich, securing a vital point on the road.
The tactical setup employed by Houston allowed Foster to operate effectively in the final third, frequently stretching the Minnesota backline.
Despite the late drama, the story of the night remained the South African's successful integration into the starting lineup. According to a match report published by Houston Dynamo FC, the team showed immense character to recover from a late deficit, with the attacking contributions of their new signings proving decisive in the final result.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Goalkeeping drama and late heroics
Beyond the goalscoring exploits of Foster and McGuire, the match was defined by significant moments in both penalty areas. Veteran Houston goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action early, producing a spectacular high save to deny Yeboah’s header in the 29th minute. Just moments later, the English shot-stopper was forced to react again, parrying a stinging long-range effort from Wil Trapp.
Gillingham was immediately tested as Minnesota pushed for a winner, but he held his nerve during a chaotic final period. Houston’s attack continued to threaten at the other end, with Lawrence Ennali forcing a diving save from Callender after a powerful run down the left flank. Attacker Guilherme also came close to scoring, testing the Minnesota goalkeeper with a low, right-footed drive following clever interplay with Mateusz Bogusz.
As the final whistle blew, the Dynamo could reflect on a hard-earned point that keeps them firmly in the hunt for a high playoff seed. The focus now shifts to the next leg of their road trip, as they travel to face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday. With Foster off the mark and the squad showing depth in both goal and attack, confidence will be high as they head to California. The performance at Allianz Field served as a reminder of the team's resilience and the growing influence of their international acquisitions in the 2026 season.
No DNA, just RSA 🇿🇦
After the match Lyle Foster and Bongokuhle Hlongwane showed their obvious respect and admiration for each other.
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