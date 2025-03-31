Khanyisa Mayo, CR Belouizdad, November 2024CR Belouizdad
Kiplagat Sang

Bafana Bafana star Khanyisa Mayo's Belouizdad coach gives Orlando Pirates tips on how to beat MC Alger in Caf Champions League - They 'can dominate both legs and impose their authority over the game'

CAF Champions LeagueOrlando PiratesMC Alger vs Orlando PiratesMC AlgerPremier Soccer League

The former TS Galaxy coach has also pointed out that the Algerian heavyweights employ different approaches for home and away games.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bucs in Algiers for first leg match
  • MC Alger unbeaten in four games
  • Alger top the league standings
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match