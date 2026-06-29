Bafana Bafana star Aubrey Modiba backs Hugo Broos to scrap retirement plans after historic World Cup run - 'I hope he stays'

Following South Africa’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been defined by one major question: What happens next for Hugo Broos?

Bafana Bafana saw their dreams of a deeper run crushed on Sunday, falling 1-0 to Canada in the Round of 32 at the Los Angeles Stadium.

A stoppage-time goal broke South African hearts, but the tournament progress was undeniably historic.

The Belgian coach had previously hinted at retirement, but his players are not ready to say goodbye just yet.