Bafana Bafana star Aubrey Modiba backs Hugo Broos to scrap retirement plans after historic World Cup run - 'I hope he stays'
- AFP
The architect of a historic World Cup campaign
Following South Africa’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been defined by one major question: What happens next for Hugo Broos?
Bafana Bafana saw their dreams of a deeper run crushed on Sunday, falling 1-0 to Canada in the Round of 32 at the Los Angeles Stadium.
A stoppage-time goal broke South African hearts, but the tournament progress was undeniably historic.
The Belgian coach had previously hinted at retirement, but his players are not ready to say goodbye just yet.
Modiba credits Broos for mental transformation
Mamelodi Sundowns star Aubrey Modiba was vocal about the coach's future following the clash.
Modiba highlighted how the Belgian has instilled a new sense of belief within the dressing room that has allowed them to compete with the world's elite.
"I hope he stays. That one, yeah, I hope he stays," Modiba stated as per FARPost.
"He can still, you know, he has unfinished business with AFCON [Africa Cup of Nations].
"So I hope he stays.
"He has made a very positive impact. I think he has changed South African football, if we are being honest," Modiba added.
- Getty Images Sport
Ending the fear factor on the global stage
One of the most significant achievements of the Broos era has been the destruction of the inferiority complex that often plagued South African teams in the past.
Under his guidance, Bafana have developed a tactical discipline and psychological steel that was evident throughout their stay in the United States.
Modiba insists that the squad now views themselves as equals to any opponent they face.
"We haven’t qualified for these major tournaments consistently before," he said.
"So yeah, I think he has changed that.
"The mentality of the players, the way we approach games.
"Because right now, we don’t fear anyone, irrespective of the big names or whatever.
"We fully believe in ourselves, and we believe we can match any team on the planet."
Will the veteran coach perform a U-turn?
Although the Belgian coach originally intended to retire, his comments on the subject shed new light on his plans.
"First of all, it is not clever to make decisions when you are disappointed, so I will not do it here," said Broos after the Canada match.
"We will take the decision in the next days."
The South African Football Association has yet to issue a definitive statement on the coach’s future.
However, with the backing of the players and a clear upward trend in results. For Modiba, the message is clear: the Broos revolution is far from finished.