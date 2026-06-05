Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams eyeing 'historic' FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico at iconic Estadio Azteca - 'Words can’t describe how important that stadium is'

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has shown full respect for Mexico ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup clash, acknowledging the quality, experience, and strong home advantage of their opponents while expressing excitement for the highly anticipated encounter on June 11.

“Yeah, I mean, they are an amazing team,” the Bafana skipper said on Sporty TV.

“They are highly experienced and have been part of the World Cups before.

"They’ve got the experience; they’ve got the players. And the most important thing, they’ve got the supporters, fans, and the home ground advantage.

"And that is always key, so we’re excited; we will obviously analyse them. We will watch the games, and I think it’s gonna be a good game; we’re excited.”







