Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams eyeing 'historic' FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico at iconic Estadio Azteca - 'Words can’t describe how important that stadium is'
Respect for the Mexican giants
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has shown full respect for Mexico ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup clash, acknowledging the quality, experience, and strong home advantage of their opponents while expressing excitement for the highly anticipated encounter on June 11.
“Yeah, I mean, they are an amazing team,” the Bafana skipper said on Sporty TV.
“They are highly experienced and have been part of the World Cups before.
"They’ve got the experience; they’ve got the players. And the most important thing, they’ve got the supporters, fans, and the home ground advantage.
"And that is always key, so we’re excited; we will obviously analyse them. We will watch the games, and I think it’s gonna be a good game; we’re excited.”
- AFP
The magic of the Estadio Azteca
Speaking about playing at the Estadio Azteca, he said he is delighted by the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the historic venue.
“That’s historic, it’s what it stands for in football,” Williams added during his arrival in Mexico.
“Words can’t describe how important that stadium is, and what it means not just to Mexico but the entire world; it’s amazing, I can’t wait to feel the atmosphere.”
- Getty Images Sport
The pinnacle of a decorated career
For Williams, this tournament represents the absolute peak of his professional life.
Having recently won the CAF Champions League, the Masandawana man feels that representing his country as captain on the world stage is the ultimate honour that surpasses all individual and club accolades achieved so far.
“This is probably the cherry on the top of a wonderful career I’ve had.
I don’t think there’s anything that will top this,” the goalkeeper added.
- AFP
A historic rematch
The clash against El Tri will be a historic repeat of the 2010 World Cup opening game, which was memorably hosted by South Africa on home soil.
Despite South Africa being viewed as outsiders in a group that also includes high-level competition, Hugo Broos' men are tipped to cause an upset.
The underdog tag might actually play into their hands as they look to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since the turn of the millennium.