South Africa are playing their neighbours on Tuesday hoping to collect their second win in Group C.

Bafana Bafana will definitely be going for nothing less than three points when they host Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifier to be played at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

South Africa put up a brave fight to get a point in Uyo against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, which gives them a chance against the Warriors.

GOAL predicts how coach Hugo Broos could line up his men on Tuesday as they seek to secure a vital win at home.