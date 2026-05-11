Bafana Bafana's post-World Cup coach could be... Hugo Broos?! - 'We are not going to close the door on anyone'

SAFA technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke has confirmed that Hugo Broos will be considered to continue as Bafana Bafana coach should he choose to reverse his decision to retire.

Broos, who has successfully guided South Africa to the 2026 World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations, had initially planned to step down following the tournament in North America.

However, internal discussions suggest the association is not ready to say goodbye to the Belgian just yet.

Speaking at a National Executive Committee meeting, Maluleke clarified the association's stance regarding the coaching search.

“You are saying there are rumours that SAFA is negotiating with Hugo Broos.

"As far as I know as the technical chair we did not go there,” Maluleke explained.

“We have opened the process [of looking for a coach] and if Hugo Broos has interest in continuing to coach the team, he will make the presentation to say I am available.”