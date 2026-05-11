Bafana Bafana's post-World Cup coach could be... Hugo Broos?! - 'We are not going to close the door on anyone'
SAFA leave the door open for Broos
SAFA technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke has confirmed that Hugo Broos will be considered to continue as Bafana Bafana coach should he choose to reverse his decision to retire.
Broos, who has successfully guided South Africa to the 2026 World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations, had initially planned to step down following the tournament in North America.
However, internal discussions suggest the association is not ready to say goodbye to the Belgian just yet.
Speaking at a National Executive Committee meeting, Maluleke clarified the association's stance regarding the coaching search.
“You are saying there are rumours that SAFA is negotiating with Hugo Broos.
"As far as I know as the technical chair we did not go there,” Maluleke explained.
“We have opened the process [of looking for a coach] and if Hugo Broos has interest in continuing to coach the team, he will make the presentation to say I am available.”
- Backpage
Urgent timelines for post-World Cup era
The urgency to settle the coaching situation stems from the congested international calendar.
With the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set to begin shortly after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, SAFA is keen to avoid a leadership vacuum.
Broos has built a solid foundation with the current squad, and continuity remains a tempting prospect for the governing body.
“We can’t close the door but you must understand that we must deal with the process because of the timeline.
"We are aware that immediately after the World Cup, the team must proceed with Afcon qualifiers," Maluleke added.
“So we are not going to close the door on anyone, including Hugo Broos.
"If he is interested in continuing to coach the national team, he must come to present and we will take it from there.”
- AmaZulu
Presidential eligibility and SAFA statutes
Beyond the managerial dugout, SAFA legal committee chairperson Poobie Govindasamy has provided clarity on the upcoming presidential elections.
The eligibility criteria for the top job have come under scrutiny, particularly regarding active club owners and those from the professional ranks.
This has significant implications for potential challengers to the current leadership such as AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu.
“Anyone from the regions, associate members and the PSL are qualified to run and that’s what the statutes provide. Except if you are a club owner, president or chairperson of the league [PSL],” Govindasamy stated.
“If you have not been involved in football for more than ten years, we are saying you can’t be elected to the NEC and you can’t be the president.
"There are many provisions where the constitution allows for somebody to run but there are certain limitations. You must be serving football like us who are volunteers.
"The PSL is a business like any ordinary commercial company and they have a board of governors.
"Those people from the board of governors are eligible to be appointed to the SAFA board. An example is Dr Patrice Motsepe, when he became the president of CAF, he had to relinquish his position as a club owner.
"His son is now the club owner and everybody knows that,” he concluded.
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What's next for Bafana?
While SAFA must keep an eye on the longer term future of the national team, Bafana themselves have one singular focus: the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
This week sees the deadline for Hugo Broos to submit his preliminary squad to FIFA.
Attention will then turn to preparations for the tournament itself with at least one pre-tournament friendly already booked with Nicaragua confirmed ahead of Bafana's first match against Mexico on June 11.
Then matches against Czech Republic in New York on June 18, and South Korea in Los Angeles on June 25 will determine whether South Africa can get past the group stages for the first time in their history.