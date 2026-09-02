Bafana Bafana's new coach Pitso Mosimane faces 'a completely different kettle of fish' in his third stint in the national team hotseat - 'There's new people, new players, so it's a new chapter'

The South African Football Association [SAFA] confirmed the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the successor to Hugo Broos during a high-profile press conference at SAFA House on Tuesday.

This marks a significant return for the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor, who previously led the national side between 2010 and 2012, after a seven match stint as caretaker coach in 2007.

Reacting to the news of the appointment, former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant and Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson offered a pragmatic perspective on the task ahead for Mosimane.

Johnson, who has worked closely with the coach in the past, acknowledged the magnitude of the job.

"I wish him [Mosimane] good luck, that's all.



