Pitso's X
Bafana Bafana's new coach Pitso Mosimane faces 'a completely different kettle of fish' in his third stint in the national team hotseat - 'There's new people, new players, so it's a new chapter'
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Good luck
The South African Football Association [SAFA] confirmed the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the successor to Hugo Broos during a high-profile press conference at SAFA House on Tuesday.
This marks a significant return for the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor, who previously led the national side between 2010 and 2012, after a seven match stint as caretaker coach in 2007.
Reacting to the news of the appointment, former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant and Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson offered a pragmatic perspective on the task ahead for Mosimane.
Johnson, who has worked closely with the coach in the past, acknowledged the magnitude of the job.
"I wish him [Mosimane] good luck, that's all.
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Different kettle of fish
Mosimane returns to a Bafana Bafana setup that has undergone a massive transformation in terms of personnel and expectations.
The squad has evolved significantly since 2012, with a new generation of talent having established themselves under the outgoing Hugo Broos.
Johnson emphasised that the coach's previous experience, while valuable, will be tested by these new dynamics.
"It has changed, there's new people, new players, so it's a new chapter as far as he is concerned as a coach, his experience will help him."
"All I can say is I wish him good luck, because it's a completely different kettle of fish he is going to be involved with now," Johnson added.
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Building on Broos’ legacy
The challenge for Mosimane is compounded by the recent progress made under Broos, who led Bafana Bafana to consecutive AFCON qualifications and secured a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Johnson questioned how Mosimane would handle the existing squad hierarchy and the pressure to maintain the upward trajectory established by his predecessor.
"The challenge is simple, they've been to the World Cup, is he going to take some of those players back?"
"His first appointment is to qualify for the 2027 AFCON, he has not got a lot of time," Johnson noted.
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Little time to spare
With two AFCON qualifiers scheduled for the end of the month (Guinea on September 23 and Eritrea September 27), the technical team has almost no time for experimentation.
Mosimane will need to decide quickly whether to stick with the core group that achieved World Cup qualification or introduce wholesale changes to reflect his preferred style of play.
"I think he plays at the end of the month."
"He has probably been looking at different angles on how to approach it but you only really get into the business when you are in the job, so all I can say is good luck Pitso Mosimane, I wish you all the best," Johnson said.
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