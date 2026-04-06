Bafana Bafana's Mohau Nkota singled out by Al-Ettifaq coach on return to action in Saudi Pro League victory over Al Qadsiah

Nkota was deployed in his familiar position on the right flank, but it was his work rate off the ball that caught the eye of his manager during the five-goal thriller. While Al-Ettifaq showed flashes of brilliance going forward, the technical staff were particularly pleased with how the South African youngster balanced his attacking duties with defensive responsibility.

Speaking after the match via the club’s official social media channels, the Al-Ettifaq head coach was quick to highlight Nkota’s contribution to the victory.

"Congratulations to our fans. We delivered a special performance in many phases of the match, even before the red card. There was a strong tactical battle, but we showed our technical quality and deserved the victory," the coach stated.

He specifically noted the balance on the wings, adding: "Khaled Al-Ghannam's strength lies on the left side and he delivered an excellent performance. Nkota also did a great job defensively on the right side. All the technical choices today were successful, and the players executed them well."