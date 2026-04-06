Bafana Bafana's Mohau Nkota singled out by Al-Ettifaq coach on return to action in Saudi Pro League victory over Al Qadsiah
- Al Ettifaq
Tactical discipline earns managerial plaudits
Nkota was deployed in his familiar position on the right flank, but it was his work rate off the ball that caught the eye of his manager during the five-goal thriller. While Al-Ettifaq showed flashes of brilliance going forward, the technical staff were particularly pleased with how the South African youngster balanced his attacking duties with defensive responsibility.
Speaking after the match via the club’s official social media channels, the Al-Ettifaq head coach was quick to highlight Nkota’s contribution to the victory.
"Congratulations to our fans. We delivered a special performance in many phases of the match, even before the red card. There was a strong tactical battle, but we showed our technical quality and deserved the victory," the coach stated.
He specifically noted the balance on the wings, adding: "Khaled Al-Ghannam's strength lies on the left side and he delivered an excellent performance. Nkota also did a great job defensively on the right side. All the technical choices today were successful, and the players executed them well."
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Building momentum for the World Cup qualifiers
The victory was not without its nervous moments, as Al Qadsiah threatened to claw their way back into the contest. The manager admitted that there are still areas to improve, noting: "Al-Qadsiah's second goal was something we should have avoided, and we need to deal with such situations better because they can give the opponent a psychological boost. We managed to settle the match after scoring the third goal. We created several chances, but the most important thing is that we secured the three points."
For Nkota, this performance serves as a timely reminder of his capabilities as he eyes a spot in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. After a period on the sidelines, Nkota will now be determined to maintain this level of consistency to ensure he remains in the starting XI for the remainder of the Saudi Pro League campaign.
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The exit rumours
Reports surfaced on social media late last month that Nkota was set to leave Al-Ettifaq for an unnamed club in Europe.
Later on, it was revealed that Benfica were negotiating with his current team for a possible loan move to help the player in developing to realise his potential.
Through Karabo Tshabuse, Nkota's representatives, P Management Agency have responded.
"There has been no decision. We are engaged with his club about his future and several teams about their interest in transferring him," Tshabuse told SABC Sport.
"If anything happens, it would be a permanent transfer," he concluded.
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What next for Nkota and Al-Ettifaq?
Al-Ettifaq are next in action on Thursday when they face relegation-threatened Al-Riyadh. Then, on April 15, the winger and his teammates will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr who top the league and are on course to win their first title since the Portuguese icon's arrival in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Ettifaq sit in seventh place on the Saudi Pro League log and will be aiming to finish as high up the table as possible as the season enters its final phase.