Bafana Bafana's Lyle Foster urged to turn boos into cheers at 2026 FIFA World Cup - 'It’s a character-building phase'
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Pressure mounts on Burnley forward
Lyle Foster’s preparation for the global showpiece in North America has been clouded by negativity from the stands.
The former Monaco man was targeted by sections of Bafana Bafana supporters during last week’s international friendly against Nicaragua, a match that ultimately ended in a frustrating goalless draw.
The tension reached a breaking point when Foster failed to convert a crucial penalty, missing the opportunity to secure a morale-boosting victory for Hugo Broos’ side.
As he was substituted in the second half, the striker was met with audible boos from the crowd, while social media platforms were flooded with critical assessments of his recent form in the green and gold.
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Tshabalala offers veteran perspective
Siphiwe Tshabalala, the man responsible for one of the most iconic moments in South African football history with his opening goal at the 2010 World Cup, has stepped in to defend the under-fire forward.
Speaking at the squad’s farewell concert, "Shabba" acknowledged the difficulty of the situation but insisted it could be a turning point for the Burnley star.
“It’s not nice being booed, but also it requires a different level of intelligence and maturity as well,” the former Kaizer Chiefs captain explained, as reported by iDiski Times.
Despite the weight of expectation on the squad, Tshabalala believes Foster possesses the mental fortitude to silence his detractors on the biggest stage of all.
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Character building on the road to Mexico
Tshabalala emphasised that Foster remains a vital asset for the national team, citing his experience in top-tier European football as a reason for confidence.
Having tested himself in the English Premier League, Foster is regarded as one of the most seasoned members of the current Bafana Bafana setup, regardless of the recent dip in confidence at the penalty spot.
“You can take the positives out of that, you know, you can build up from that," Tshabalala continued.
"We know you are a good player by virtue of being in the team. You have the quality, and Lyle has the quality.
"I mean in the group I’d say he’s the one that plays at the highest level that plays or played in the EPL, which is ranked number one in the world.”
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Turning negativity into World Cup motivation
As South Africa prepares to kick off their campaign next week, the narrative surrounding their primary goal threat remains a major talking point.
However, the message from the 2010 legend is clear: the hostility Foster is currently facing should be viewed as a necessary hurdle in his professional development rather than a career setback.
“So, he’s got the experience, he’s got the heart. And when you’re being booed, it’s a character-building phase or character-building period," Tshabalala added.
"I think he’ll overcome that. I just hope that you know, whenever they boo him, they just wind him up and we see the best of him in the World Cup.”