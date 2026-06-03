Bafana Bafana's Lyle Foster urged to turn boos into cheers at 2026 FIFA World Cup - 'It’s a character-building phase'

Lyle Foster’s preparation for the global showpiece in North America has been clouded by negativity from the stands.

The former Monaco man was targeted by sections of Bafana Bafana supporters during last week’s international friendly against Nicaragua, a match that ultimately ended in a frustrating goalless draw.

The tension reached a breaking point when Foster failed to convert a crucial penalty, missing the opportunity to secure a morale-boosting victory for Hugo Broos’ side.

As he was substituted in the second half, the striker was met with audible boos from the crowd, while social media platforms were flooded with critical assessments of his recent form in the green and gold.