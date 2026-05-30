Bafana Bafana’s last FIFA World Cup test against Jamaica confirmed - 'I hope that opponent will play football against us'
Jamaica date confirmed for World Cup prep
Following a goalless draw against Nicaragua on Friday evening at Orlando Amstel Arena, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced that his side will take on Jamaica on June 5.
The fixture serves as the final dress rehearsal before South Africa shifts their focus entirely to their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup group match against Mexico.
The Belgian tactician is eager to use this encounter to solidify his starting lineup.
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'I hope that opponent will play football against us'
Speaking to SABC Sport after the match, the head coach stressed the importance of the upcoming clash.
"We have another game on the 5th June against Jamaica,” said Broos.
"I hope that opponent will play football against us and that can be the first indication of the squad that will start against Mexico."
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Frustration over Nicaragua's defensive tactics
Broos expressed frustration over Nicaragua’s lack of ambition in the goalless stalemate, but still saw positives in Bafana’s performance despite the game lacking competitive flow.
“Surely, I think we can be happy about the performance of the team even within today, but if you play against such a negative opponent, then it becomes very difficult.
"Those people came here 90 minutes and defend, kicking the ball in front and then at the end injuries, one minute after the other, so yeah it was all very negative and for us very difficult,” Broos explained in his post-match assessment.
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What comes next for Bafana?
With the departure for the tournament looming, the clash against Jamaica represents the last chance for fringe players to force their way into the starting XI.
Broos is seeking a proactive opponent to ensure his defenders and midfielders are properly tested before facing the high-intensity pressure of World Cup football.
The focus now turns to sharpness in the final third.
Bafana will need to convert their dominance into goals if they are to succeed on the world stage, starting with the crucial tactical exercise against the Caribbean nation in early June.
All eyes will be on the team sheet on June 5 to see which stars the Belgian entrusts with the responsibility of leading the line.