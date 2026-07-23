Bafana Bafana's Ime Okon vows to bring 2026 FIFA World Cup experience back to European club football - 'I'll be back in full flow in the next few days'
- AFP
A dream debut at the Estadio Azteca
Bafana Bafana defender Ime Okon has reflected on the magnitude of his experience at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he rejoins his teammates at Hannover 96.
The 22-year-old was a cornerstone of the South African backline during their historic run to the Round of 16, featuring in every single minute of their four fixtures.
The defender admitted that the scale of the opening match in Mexico was a career-defining moment that surpassed his expectations.
Reflecting on the atmosphere, Okon said: "That was simply crazy.
"To walk out onto the pitch in such a stadium and play the opening match is probably the greatest moment of my career so far.
"These are feelings that are hard to describe.”
- AFP
Earning the trust of the national team
Okon’s rise to prominence within the Bafana Bafana setup has been a story of persistence and capitalising on opportunities.
His transition from the South African top flight to European football provided a foundation that saw him catch the eye of the national team coaching staff during the build-up to the North American tournament.
"After the friendlies in March, I felt I'd done quite well," Okon revealed.
"The coach echoed that sentiment. I just kept working hard and trying to prove myself.
"Eventually, you get the feeling that the coach trusts you.
"But in the end, I just wanted to give my all every day and be ready when my chance came.”
- Getty Images Sport
Facing off against the world's elite
The level of competition in North America provided Okon with a unique education that he believes will make him a far more effective defender in the German second division, assuming his new global profile doesn't see him snapped up by a club in a bigger league.
Having faced some of the most prolific strikers in world football, the Hannover man is determined to use those elite-level encounters as a blueprint for his own development.
Speaking to the club media on his return to pre-season training, Okon said: "You're playing against the best players in the world at a World Championship.
"The matches against top attackers, in particular, were invaluable experiences.
"I want to bring those impressions and what I learned there to the team and help them.”
- Getty Images Sport
Focusing on the new domestic campaign
While the memories of the World Cup remain fresh, Okon’s focus has swiftly shifted back to the daily grind of professional football in Lower Saxony.
Hannover 96 management has carefully managed his workload to ensure he has recovered from the physical toll of a summer tournament, but the defender himself is impatient to get back to competitive action.
The Bafana star is confident that his reintegration process will be seamless given his familiarity with the club’s system and his teammates.
"I'm sure I'll be back in full flow in the next few days.
"I'm just looking forward to being on the pitch with the guys and starting the new season," he concluded.
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