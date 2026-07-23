Bafana Bafana's Ime Okon vows to bring 2026 FIFA World Cup experience back to European club football - 'I'll be back in full flow in the next few days'

Bafana Bafana defender Ime Okon has reflected on the magnitude of his experience at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he rejoins his teammates at Hannover 96.

The 22-year-old was a cornerstone of the South African backline during their historic run to the Round of 16, featuring in every single minute of their four fixtures.

The defender admitted that the scale of the opening match in Mexico was a career-defining moment that surpassed his expectations.

Reflecting on the atmosphere, Okon said: "That was simply crazy.

"To walk out onto the pitch in such a stadium and play the opening match is probably the greatest moment of my career so far.

"These are feelings that are hard to describe.”