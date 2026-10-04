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Bafana Bafana's Ime Okon on the 'motivating' FIFA Ranking jump and facing 'the biggest teams in Africa'
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Top 50
South Africa’s recent form on the international stage has yielded a significant reward, with the national team finally breaking back into the top 50 of the FIFA World Rankings. Currently sitting in 49th position globally and 10th on the African continent, Bafana Bafana are enjoying their most prestigious standing since October 2011.
The rise in the standings has not gone unnoticed by the players, who view the numerical improvement as a validation of their hard work under the current technical setup. For Ime Okon, who has emerged as a reliable performer in the heart of the defence, the ranking is more than just a statistic; it is a source of psychological fuel for a group that is hungry to restore South Africa to its former glory.
"It's really motivating. You see the teams in front of you and believe that you can actually get more places [up on the rankings].
"It's motivating and we just look forward to getting better spots," the former SuperSport United defender told Soccer Laduma.
His comments reflect a growing sense of self-belief within the camp, as the national team looks to leave behind years of inconsistency and establish itself as a permanent fixture among Africa’s top sides.
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Age group success
The senior team’s success is being mirrored across the various age groups, suggesting that the foundations of the sport in the country are strengthening. The national under-23 side recently secured a confidence-boosting 3-1 victory against Algeria in a friendly, while the under-20s continued their regional dominance by winning the Cosafa Youth Championship for the third year in a row.
"Yes, I think we are very much headed in the right direction," Okon said.
"The academies have been doing well over the past few years, bringing players into the set-up. It's a true reflection of South African football at the moment. We can only go up from here," Okon added.
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Buoyant mood
Bafana Bafana face a stern test of their progress this evening as they travel to Cairo to take on Egypt. The Pharaohs remain one of the most formidable opponents on the continent, and the fixture serves as a perfect barometer for South Africa’s current level.
Head coach Pitso Mosimane is expected to use the friendly to explore his squad depth, potentially handing opportunities to fringe players who are eager to make their mark before the next round of competitive qualifiers begins.
Despite the prospect of wholesale changes, the mood in the South African camp remains buoyant. The players have spent over two weeks together in a dedicated training camp, allowing them to build the chemistry necessary for high-stakes international football.
"We have adjusted well. We know each other quite well. It's been long, but it hasn't really been long for us. We get along well. We are winning, so it's a good feeling in the camp. We are just enjoying the time here," Okon explained.
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Egypt test
Facing a team of Egypt’s stature in their own backyard is a daunting task, but it is one that Okon and his teammates are embracing with open arms. The defender believes that South Africa cannot be afraid of the "biggest teams" if they harbor ambitions of becoming one themselves.
The clash in Cairo is viewed as an educational experience, offering the players a chance to see how they measure up against a side that consistently competes at the business end of major tournaments.
"As you know, Egypt is one of the biggest teams in Africa. As a player, you always want to play the best teams. You always want to challenge yourself. I think the team is excited to play against them and test ourselves," Okon concluded.
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