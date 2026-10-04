Bafana Bafana's Ime Okon on the 'motivating' FIFA Ranking jump and facing 'the biggest teams in Africa'

South Africa’s recent form on the international stage has yielded a significant reward, with the national team finally breaking back into the top 50 of the FIFA World Rankings. Currently sitting in 49th position globally and 10th on the African continent, Bafana Bafana are enjoying their most prestigious standing since October 2011.

The rise in the standings has not gone unnoticed by the players, who view the numerical improvement as a validation of their hard work under the current technical setup. For Ime Okon, who has emerged as a reliable performer in the heart of the defence, the ranking is more than just a statistic; it is a source of psychological fuel for a group that is hungry to restore South Africa to its former glory.

"It's really motivating. You see the teams in front of you and believe that you can actually get more places [up on the rankings].

"It's motivating and we just look forward to getting better spots," the former SuperSport United defender told Soccer Laduma.

His comments reflect a growing sense of self-belief within the camp, as the national team looks to leave behind years of inconsistency and establish itself as a permanent fixture among Africa’s top sides.



