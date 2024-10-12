Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana, October 2024Safa
Clifton Mabasa

Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos feels Teboho Mokoena was 'extra motivated' against Congo-Brazzaville to prove a point to Mngqithi - 'He proved why I can’t agree that he is not playing at Mamelodi Sundowns'

The ever-hardworking central midfielder was extremely good during Bafana's emphatic victory against the Les Diables Rouges in Gqeberha. 

  • Mokoena starred against Congo
  • Broos makes claim about him
  • He hasn't played much at Downs this season
