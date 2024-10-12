Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos feels Teboho Mokoena was 'extra motivated' against Congo-Brazzaville to prove a point to Mngqithi - 'He proved why I can’t agree that he is not playing at Mamelodi Sundowns'
The ever-hardworking central midfielder was extremely good during Bafana's emphatic victory against the Les Diables Rouges in Gqeberha.
- Mokoena starred against Congo
- Broos makes claim about him
- He hasn't played much at Downs this season