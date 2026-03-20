Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos concedes he said 'no, we don’t take Brandon Petersen' but concedes Ronwen Williams can't play until he is 40 but Kaizer Chiefs man can replace him
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Petersen stats this season
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has been excellent for the Soweto giants this season.
Before his unfortunate injury, the 31-year-old had played 27 games for the Soweto giants across all competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets in the process.
Out of those, 11 are in the Premier Soccer League, where he has played 16 matches.
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The missed chance
Petersen had done everything to prove to Hugo Broos he had what he needed to represent South Africa in international outings.
Nevertheless, the injury suffered surely cost him a place ahead of the forthcoming friendlies against Panama on March 27 and 31, respectively.
Coach Broos opted to go with his main man, Ronwen Williams, alongside Ricardo Goss and Renaldo Leaner as Petersen continues to work on his fitness.
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Broos on why Petersen missed AFCON and Bafana future
“Leaner is with us, but when you also see Brandon Petersen, he was performing very well with Chiefs. It was the same thing, I think, more than a year ago,” the Belgian opened up.
“Then suddenly, his performances dropped. We said, ‘no, we don’t take him’. So, I thought I could take him now, but he is injured. But it’s good that you have people to back up those guys who are always there. One day, we shall have to replace them.
“Ronwen cannot play until he is 40. So, we have to look for the future. Maybe those guys like Leaner or Petersen will be Bafana Bafana goalkeepers in future," Broos added.
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Why Leaner and not Chaine?
Broos further explained why he left the Sea Robbers' keeper out.
“Everybody has to be worried when they don’t perform and I don’t say that Sipho is not performing,” he argued.
“But everybody has to be worried. It’s not a charity, it’s something that is very serious.”