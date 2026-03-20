Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos concedes he said 'no, we don’t take Brandon Petersen' but concedes Ronwen Williams can't play until he is 40 but Kaizer Chiefs man can replace him

“Leaner is with us, but when you also see Brandon Petersen, he was performing very well with Chiefs. It was the same thing, I think, more than a year ago,” the Belgian opened up.

“Then suddenly, his performances dropped. We said, ‘no, we don’t take him’. So, I thought I could take him now, but he is injured. But it’s good that you have people to back up those guys who are always there. One day, we shall have to replace them.

“Ronwen cannot play until he is 40. So, we have to look for the future. Maybe those guys like Leaner or Petersen will be Bafana Bafana goalkeepers in future," Broos added.