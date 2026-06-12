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Benni McCarthy, KenyaBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana’s creativity under the spotlight as Benni McCarthy speaks out - 'Having all our flair players not getting even an opportunity to play'

South Africa
World Cup
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
B. McCarthy
H. Broos
L. Foster
I. Rayners
R. Williams
Orlando Pirates

The South African icon has delivered a scathing assessment of Hugo Broos, tearing into the Belgian coach after Bafana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico. The legendary marksman believes the 74-year-old mentor miscalculated at the Estadio Azteca, claiming his ‘safety-first’ approach suffocated the team’s attacking flair in their World Cup opener.

  • Benni McCarthySportyTV

    McCarthy questions conservative team selection

    Benni McCarthy did not hold back in his analysis of South Africa’s performance against the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts, questioning the exclusion of the country’s most exciting creative talents as Hugo Broos opted for a more defensive approach and started Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners up front.

    "We already started off so negative with a defensive shape, and leaving two players up front," McCarthy told SportyTV.

    "So the two players are supposed to play against their back four, and the two midfielders that are incoming.

    "Because, like, right from the off, we had Lyle, who was in the opposition half, and Iqraam, and every other single player was in our own half. So when were we going to get out of our half, you understand?"



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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Ignoring Mzansi natural flair

    The former Orlando Pirates star expressed his frustration that the players who could have troubled the Mexican defence were only introduced when the game was already slipping away.

    "I hope they go and they analyse this game properly, where it went wrong, and then we don't deprive ourselves as a nation, having all our flair players not getting even an opportunity to play," McCarthy added.

    "You know, when the game is over, and then you bring in players, that's going to do absolutely nothing. So, I think he got it totally wrong."


  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Defensive errors prove costly in Mexico City

    Beyond the lack of attacking intent, McCarthy was critical of the way Bafana conceded the opening goal.

    "We take up a good position, trying to play out from the back, but then, just look at that. It's almost like Mexico set up that trap for us to play there," the former striker observed.

    "And then, if you're going to, and for Ronwen' [Williams] sake, if you're going to play there, make sure that the player is aware of what's going on behind him.

    "You know, you go one-nil down in that crucial stage, and then it's just downhill from there."


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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Hope remains for Bafana campaign

    Despite the disappointing start, McCarthy is confident that the national team can still revive their tournament hopes.

    "It's a hard one to take. A lot of mistakes were made, so hopefully, we need to win one of the two games left, because the third-place [team] can still go through, so there is an opportunity," McCarthy concluded.