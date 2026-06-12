Bafana Bafana’s creativity under the spotlight as Benni McCarthy speaks out - 'Having all our flair players not getting even an opportunity to play'

Benni McCarthy did not hold back in his analysis of South Africa’s performance against the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts, questioning the exclusion of the country’s most exciting creative talents as Hugo Broos opted for a more defensive approach and started Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners up front.

"We already started off so negative with a defensive shape, and leaving two players up front," McCarthy told SportyTV.

"So the two players are supposed to play against their back four, and the two midfielders that are incoming.

"Because, like, right from the off, we had Lyle, who was in the opposition half, and Iqraam, and every other single player was in our own half. So when were we going to get out of our half, you understand?"







