Bafana Bafana's chances of beating Mexico improved? Star potentially out of 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a 'serious injury'
- (C)Getty Images
What is the latest from Mexico
The Mexico national team has suffered a blow after goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon suffered what his Club America coach, Andre Jardine, termed as a 'serious injury'.
The custodian sustained a reported Achilles tear during Tuesday's Concacaf Championship Cup game against Philadelphia Union.
Malagon out of action
"It seems like a somewhat serious injury. We'll see; probably an Achilles tendon injury, hopefully not a complete tear, but probably at least a partial rupture, which will keep him out of action for quite some time," Jardine said, as quoted by ESPN.
"The [1-0] win was important, but in the end, there was a feeling of a bit of sadness for Malagon; we love him very much," the tactician added.
Why Mexico should be concerned
Usually, an Achilles injury takes between four and 12 months to heal, depending on the extent.
The World Cup is just three months away, with Mexico and Bafana Bafana facing each other in the opening match of the tournament and in Group A.
- AFP
A reason for Bafana Bafana to rejoice?
Malagon has been a dependable figure for Mexico owing to his experience in international matches. He is used to his defenders, and the communication is top-notch.
However, his absence might be a blow for Mexico and a blessing in disguise for South Africa, who can exploit them when they meet on June 11.