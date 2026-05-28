Bafana Bafana's Bradley Cross dismisses Kaizer Chiefs banter and looks to 'work hard, put my head down and look ahead'

The selection of the final Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming global showpiece in North America sparked intense debate across social platforms.

While four Kaizer Chiefs players were initially named in the preliminary group, Cross emerged as the solitary Amakhosi star to secure a place on the plane, leading to a wave of banter and scrutiny from supporters and critics alike.

Addressing the media ahead of the team's final home fixture, against Nicaragua, before the tournament, Cross remained unfazed by the online discourse.

"Well, look, I don’t really focus too much on social media," the defender explained.

"I rather stick towards myself and what I can control. Like I said before, I just work hard, put my head down and look ahead."