Bafana Bafana's Bradley Cross dismisses Kaizer Chiefs banter and looks to 'work hard, put my head down and look ahead'
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Ignoring the social media noise
The selection of the final Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming global showpiece in North America sparked intense debate across social platforms.
While four Kaizer Chiefs players were initially named in the preliminary group, Cross emerged as the solitary Amakhosi star to secure a place on the plane, leading to a wave of banter and scrutiny from supporters and critics alike.
Addressing the media ahead of the team's final home fixture, against Nicaragua, before the tournament, Cross remained unfazed by the online discourse.
"Well, look, I don’t really focus too much on social media," the defender explained.
"I rather stick towards myself and what I can control. Like I said before, I just work hard, put my head down and look ahead."
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The lonely road for Amakhosi
The fact that only one player from a club of Kaizer Chiefs' stature made the final 23-man squad has been a major talking point in South African football circles.
Broos has opted for a squad built on the undisputed top two sides from the PSL in Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, mixed in with players from overseas leagues, leaving many of the Chiefs stars watching from the sidelines.
Cross, however, refuses to let the pressure of being the club's sole representative weigh him down.
His inclusion marks a significant milestone as one of only two uncapped players in the squad, alongside Philadelphia Union’s Olwethu Makhanya.
For Cross, the opportunity to represent South Africa in a group containing Mexico, Czech Republic, and South Korea is the culmination of years of domestic and international toil.
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A journey from Europe to Naturena
The 25-year-old's path to the national team has been anything but linear.
A former South African junior international, Cross moved to Europe at a young age to test himself against the best, an experience he believes shaped the resilience he displays today.
He reflected on his early years, noting that the competition abroad provided a steep learning curve.
"For me, since I was young, I was in the youth setups, I think U20 at the age of 16 and then I went overseas," Cross said.
"It wasn’t easy, obviously that side it was a lot of competition.
"And then my decision was to come back to South Africa and my main goal was to get into the Bafana Bafana squad, and ever since then I’ve been working hard and staying focused."
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Looking ahead to the World Cup
With the opening matches of the World Cup in June fast approaching, the defender is determined to prove that his selection was justified through performances on the pitch rather than arguments on the internet.
His return to South African football was a calculated move designed specifically to catch the eye of the national team selectors, a gamble that has now officially paid off.
As Bafana Bafana prepare to face a challenging Group A, the focus remains firmly on tactical preparation.
For Cross, the transition from being a prospect in the youth ranks to a senior World Cup squad member represents the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition.
"My main goal was to get into the Bafana Bafana squad," he reiterated, signalling that his work has only just begun.