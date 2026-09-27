Bafana Bafana rated as 'one of the best teams in Africa alongside Senegal and Morocco'

Guinea head coach Paulo Duarte has placed Bafana Bafana alongside Senegal and Morocco as the three best teams in Africa after South Africa defeated his side 2-1 in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener.

Duarte did not hold back in his admiration for the tactical discipline and physical prowess displayed by the home nation, suggesting they now belong in the same conversation as the continent's World Cup regulars.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the Syli National coach noted: “It was a great game, congrats to Bafana and Guinea," Duarte said, as per iDiski Times.

"We played our own games; South Africa was strong and dynamic, one of the best teams in Africa alongside Senegal and Morocco.

“We played a different type of football in the second half, and got the goal.

“South Africa is one of the best teams in Africa; it’s not an easy game. They found rhythm and how to play in the second half, but it’s a tough result to take for us now.

“In every sector, they are strong. There were three players who didn’t play today: one who unfortunately passed away, Mbokazi not around, and Foster. For me, South Africa is good in every department, very good goalkeeper.”

Duarte also pointed to the familiarity within the Bafana squad as an important advantage, with several of the players having spent years playing together at Sundowns.











