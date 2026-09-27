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Bafana Bafana rated as 'one of the best teams in Africa alongside Senegal and Morocco'
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Duarte puts Bafana in elite company
Guinea head coach Paulo Duarte has placed Bafana Bafana alongside Senegal and Morocco as the three best teams in Africa after South Africa defeated his side 2-1 in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener.
Duarte did not hold back in his admiration for the tactical discipline and physical prowess displayed by the home nation, suggesting they now belong in the same conversation as the continent's World Cup regulars.
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the Syli National coach noted: “It was a great game, congrats to Bafana and Guinea," Duarte said, as per iDiski Times.
"We played our own games; South Africa was strong and dynamic, one of the best teams in Africa alongside Senegal and Morocco.
“We played a different type of football in the second half, and got the goal.
“South Africa is one of the best teams in Africa; it’s not an easy game. They found rhythm and how to play in the second half, but it’s a tough result to take for us now.
“In every sector, they are strong. There were three players who didn’t play today: one who unfortunately passed away, Mbokazi not around, and Foster. For me, South Africa is good in every department, very good goalkeeper.”
Duarte also pointed to the familiarity within the Bafana squad as an important advantage, with several of the players having spent years playing together at Sundowns.
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The Sundowns connection proves decisive
A significant factor in South Africa's current success is the continuity provided by the Mamelodi Sundowns core, a luxury that Duarte believes gives Mosimane a massive advantage over other African nations.
The Guinea boss highlighted how the technical understanding between players who feature together weekly at club level translates into a seamless transition when they pull on the national team jersey.
Reflecting on why the South Africans were so difficult to break down, Duarte pointed to the longevity of the squad's relationships on the pitch compared to his own rebuilding project.
He explained: “So, if you ask me, who is the best in all sectors, they have good, big players, good, strong dynamic, most at Sundowns – they play together all the time."
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Strength in depth across the pitch
What makes South Africa’s current standing even more impressive is the fact that they achieved this victory without several key personnel.
Duarte was acutely aware of the talent missing from Mosimane’s selection, yet he noted that the depth of the squad ensures there is no drop-off in quality regardless of who starts.
Duarte broke down the specific areas where he felt his team was outmatched, praising the overall structure of the Bafana setup.
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Optimism for Guinea despite Soweto defeat
While Bafana bask in their newfound status as one of the continent's elite forces, Guinea are looking to use this experience as a learning curve.
Despite the loss, the second-half performance provided Duarte with enough encouragement to suggest that his team can still be a force in the group.
Duarte remains convinced that his side will improve as the players become more accustomed to his tactical demands and each other's styles of play.
Closing his remarks with a warning to the rest of the group, he expressed his belief in the long-term project currently underway for the Syli National.
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