Bafana Bafana players insist R100 million World Cup windfall goes to grass roots development - 'What they want is to see SAFA reinvest that money'

In a remarkable show of leadership and foresight, the Bafana Bafana squad has reached an agreement with the South African Football Association (SAFA) to ensure that over R100 million of their World Cup windfall is dedicated to grassroots development and administration.

The decision comes after the national team secured a significant financial boost by reaching the last 32 of the global showpiece.

For their efforts on the pitch, SAFA received a total of $12 million (+/- R218 million) in prize money, alongside a preparation fee of $2.5 million (R41 million).

Mxolisi Sibam, the Chairperson of the SAFA Finance Committee, revealed that the players were vocal about wanting to see the money used to build a sustainable future.

Speaking to SABC Sport, Sibam expressed his gratitude to the squad for their maturity and commitment to the national cause.

"Ronwen Williams shared the same sentiment to say that the Bafana Bafana players don't want all the money, what they want is to see us reinvest that money so that we can produce another Ronwen Williams."

"That money is going to be allocated right through the ecosystem of SAFA," Sibam explained.