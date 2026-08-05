Bafana Bafana players insist R100 million World Cup windfall goes to grass roots development - 'What they want is to see SAFA reinvest that money'
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A selfless vision for South African football
In a remarkable show of leadership and foresight, the Bafana Bafana squad has reached an agreement with the South African Football Association (SAFA) to ensure that over R100 million of their World Cup windfall is dedicated to grassroots development and administration.
The decision comes after the national team secured a significant financial boost by reaching the last 32 of the global showpiece.
For their efforts on the pitch, SAFA received a total of $12 million (+/- R218 million) in prize money, alongside a preparation fee of $2.5 million (R41 million).
Mxolisi Sibam, the Chairperson of the SAFA Finance Committee, revealed that the players were vocal about wanting to see the money used to build a sustainable future.
Speaking to SABC Sport, Sibam expressed his gratitude to the squad for their maturity and commitment to the national cause.
"Ronwen Williams shared the same sentiment to say that the Bafana Bafana players don't want all the money, what they want is to see us reinvest that money so that we can produce another Ronwen Williams."
"That money is going to be allocated right through the ecosystem of SAFA," Sibam explained.
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Breaking down the World Cup bonus structure
The financial breakdown of the World Cup earnings shows a balanced distribution between the players, the coaching staff, and the association’s developmental projects.
According to the exchange rate at the time of the FIFA payout, the playing squad is set to share approximately R65 million.
This translates to a guaranteed payment of around R2.5 million for each player who represented the nation at the tournament.
The technical team is also being rewarded for their tactical guidance throughout the campaign, with head coach Hugo Broos receiving 10 percent of the total, which amounts to R21.8 million.
The remainder of the technical staff will share a further two percent of the windfall, while 50 percent of the total prize money remains with the association to fund its various operations.
Sibam noted that these figures were the result of productive and transparent negotiations between the administrative body and the squad.
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Local clubs set for financial windfall
It is not just the national association and the players who are reaping the rewards of South Africa's World Cup participation.
Domestic clubs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are also set to receive a significant injection of cash through FIFA’s club benefits programme.
Powerhouses Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are the biggest winners in this regard, with both clubs expected to receive over R25 million each.
This payout is a direct result of their heavy representation in the final squad, with both the Brazilians and the Buccaneers providing eight players respectively to the national cause.
Sibam highlighted the importance of this domestic synergy, noting that a strong national team relies on a healthy and competitive local league.
"The more we use players in the national team from our own league the more that will benefit both the association and the clubs, who will be receiving much needed money that will be reinvested to produce even more players that can be part of our squads," he remarked.
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Building on a foundation of homegrown talent
The success of the 2026 World Cup cycle has been particularly significant because of the squad’s unique composition.
Bafana Bafana stood out as one of the few teams at the tournament with a squad comprised entirely of players born within the country.
This almost 100 percent homegrown roster managed to compete at the highest level, holding their own against nations ranked comfortably within the top 30 of the FIFA world rankings.
According to Sibam, this achievement reflects positively on the entire South African football landscape, from elite professional clubs down to private developmental setups.
He believes the performance in the tournament justifies the massive reinvestment into these structures.
With R100 million now earmarked for the "ecosystem of SAFA," the hope is that the next generation of talent will have even better facilities, coaching, and administrative support as they look to build on the foundations laid by the current squad.
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