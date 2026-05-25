Bafana Bafana opponents’ South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo opens up on challenges ahead of the FIFA World Cup – ‘High altitude definitely seems tough’

Bafana Bafana's upcoming Group A opponents, South Korea, have already touched down in North America to begin an intensive pre-tournament training camp.

The Asian powerhouse is focused on acclimating to the specific environmental challenges of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a particular emphasis on the secondary effects of playing at high altitude.

The squad has completed five days of training in Salt Lake City, a location chosen specifically for its elevation of approximately 1,500 metres above sea level.

This mirrors the conditions they will face in their opening match against Czechia at the Akron Stadium in Mexico, where the altitude reaches 1,600 metres.

For many of the players, the transition has been far from seamless.



