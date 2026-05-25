Getty Images Sport
Bafana Bafana opponents’ South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo opens up on challenges ahead of the FIFA World Cup – ‘High altitude definitely seems tough’
- Getty Images Sport
South Korea kick off early World Cup preparations
Bafana Bafana's upcoming Group A opponents, South Korea, have already touched down in North America to begin an intensive pre-tournament training camp.
The Asian powerhouse is focused on acclimating to the specific environmental challenges of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a particular emphasis on the secondary effects of playing at high altitude.
The squad has completed five days of training in Salt Lake City, a location chosen specifically for its elevation of approximately 1,500 metres above sea level.
This mirrors the conditions they will face in their opening match against Czechia at the Akron Stadium in Mexico, where the altitude reaches 1,600 metres.
For many of the players, the transition has been far from seamless.
- Getty Images Sport
Players suffer from dizziness and fatigue
The physical toll on the 13 players currently in camp has been significant, according to reports from The Dong-A Ilbo.
Midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong was honest about the struggle to maintain intensity during the initial sessions, stating:
“Training at high altitude makes me breathless, but I thought it was fortunate that we were able to come here early and do this,” he said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo has experienced even more concerning symptoms during the early stages of the camp.
The shot-stopper revealed the disorientation he has felt on the pitch, saying:
“I still feel a bit dizzy and have the sensation that there is something in front of my eyes. It is part of the adaptation process.
"I think I will be able to compete in peak condition when we go to the World Cup.”
- Getty Images Sport
Hong Myung-bo monitors oxygen levels
Adding his own perspective to the crisis, head coach Hong Myung-bo revealed that even the coaching staff have felt the thin air’s impact.
The manager has been closely monitoring his squad's biometric data to ensure they do not push too hard, too soon.
Hong observed that the initial drop in blood oxygen saturation was a major indicator of the struggle ahead.
“High altitude definitely seems tough.
"When I measured my blood oxygen saturation, it dropped below the normal range (above 95%) on the second day after arrival and then came back up.
"It took me four days to return to normal levels,” the manager explained.
“I did recovery training for about two days, and then yesterday I did high-intensity training for the first time.
"The players joining later also need to recover well in the beginning.”
- Getty Images Sport
Managing the threat in Group A
South Korea’s proactive approach highlights the level of detail they are putting into their preparation for a group that features hosts Mexico, Czechia, and South Africa.
For Bafana Bafana, understanding these struggles could be key to their tactical approach when the two sides eventually meet on the global stage.
The Taegeuk Warriors will be hoping that this early discomfort in Salt Lake City translates into a physical advantage once the tournament officially kicks off.
With the remaining members of the squad set to join the camp in the coming days, Hong Myung-bo will be tasked with integrating his stars without compromising their recovery in the thin air of the Americas.