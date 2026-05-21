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Bafana Bafana NFTs are here as SAFA announce deal with blockchain provider for the launch of an official $SAFA Fan Token™
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A new digital era for South African football
The South African Football Association (SAFA) and the Chiliz Group, the world’s leading blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, have announced a landmark partnership that will see Bafana Bafana, South Africa’s senior men’s national team, launch their official Fan Token™ on the Socios.com fan engagement platform, joining a global network of sporting giants.
The agreement marks a significant milestone for African football and positions Bafana Bafana alongside other prestigious national teams with Fan Tokens™, including Argentina, Portugal, and Italy.
This strategic collaboration aims to redefine how the national team connects with its global fanbase, leveraging digital innovation to foster a closer, more interactive community for supporters.
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SAFA leadership on the Web3 transition
SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao highlighted the importance of the deal for the growth of the national brand.
“This partnership represents a new chapter in SAFA’s journey into Web3, Blockchains and Fan Tokens, to reward exclusive experiences to our passionate fans not only across South Africa but also as we grow our fan base globally that are already using NFTs,” she stated.
“Bafana Bafana has always been the people’s team on the African continent, and through this collaboration we are exploring innovative ways for fans to be part of the team’s global journey, starting with the FIFA World Cup opening match in Mexico City next month.
"Socios is a global player whose experience working with top football clubs and national teams to unlock unique assets for loyal and digitally engaged fans will surely benefit our brand’s growth within this demographic,” Monyepao added.
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Global recognition and fan voting rights
Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming the first major African national side to the ecosystem.
“Welcoming Bafana Bafana to our ecosystem is a proud moment," he said.
"The passion of South African football fans is undeniable, and we look forward to providing a platform where that passion can be recognised and rewarded.
"As we enter a World Cup year, we are committed to building a global community where fans have a voice and a unique connection to their national teams.”
Via the Socios.com app—the home of Fan Token utility—$SAFA holders can vote on Binding Polls to influence team decisions and activities.
Supporters can also earn Reward Points by staking their $SAFA Fan Tokens or participating in other in-app features to redeem exclusive perks, unique experiences and team merchandise.
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Operational details and risk warnings
To acquire the assets, fans must download the Socios.com app, register, and top up with Chiliz ($CHZ) to purchase the $SAFA tokens.
However, the organization has clarified the nature of these digital assets, stressing that Fan Tokens are designed for fan engagement and entertainment purposes only.
They are not financial instruments or investments and should not be acquired with the expectation of financial return.
“The staking function within the Socios.com app does not generate any financial rewards for users.
"Instead, the rewards are ‘reward points’ that can only be redeemed within the app for experiences or rewards.
"These points cannot be converted into any other form, nor do they hold any monetary or financial value.
"You will not be able to sell or send your staked assets until the unstaking process is complete; Fan Tokens may be subject to price fluctuations, and price volatility will still apply to Fan Tokens™ during this process and whilst staked,” they concluded.