Bafana Bafana NFTs are here as SAFA announce deal with blockchain provider for the launch of an official $SAFA Fan Token™

The South African Football Association (SAFA) and the Chiliz Group, the world’s leading blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, have announced a landmark partnership that will see Bafana Bafana, South Africa’s senior men’s national team, launch their official Fan Token™ on the Socios.com fan engagement platform, joining a global network of sporting giants.

The agreement marks a significant milestone for African football and positions Bafana Bafana alongside other prestigious national teams with Fan Tokens™, including Argentina, Portugal, and Italy.

This strategic collaboration aims to redefine how the national team connects with its global fanbase, leveraging digital innovation to foster a closer, more interactive community for supporters.



