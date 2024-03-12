Hunt, Lakay, Shalulile, MokwenaGOAL
Michaelson Gumede

Bafana Bafana & Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana reveals game plan against SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs SuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCSuperSport UnitedGomolemo Grant KekanaPeter ShalulileLucas RibeiroBradley GroblerLyle LakayGavin Hunt

Grant Kekana knows who to keep his eyes on in the Tshwane Derby between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.

  • Sundowns host SuperSport in Tshwane Derby
  • Match kicks-off at 19h30 on Tuesday night
  • All eyes on Grobler, Ribeiro and Shalulile

