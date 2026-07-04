Bafana Bafana-linked coach Pitso Mosimane explains why Mbekezeli Mbokazi's move from Orlando Pirates to Chicago Fire FC was perfect - 'It’s a good step'

Pitso Mosimane, who continues to be heavily linked with the Bafana Bafana head coach vacancy, believes that Mbekezeli Mbokazi made a calculated and intelligent decision to leave Orlando Pirates for the United States.

While some critics questioned whether a move to North America was a sideways step for one of South Africa’s brightest defensive prospects, 'Jingles' is adamant that the league provides the perfect platform for advancement.

The 20-year-old talent, affectionately known as ‘TLB’, departed the Buccaneers in December 2025 and has since become a mainstay in the Chicago Fire backline.

Mosimane argues that the perception of the MLS as a retirement league is outdated, suggesting instead that it serves as a high-quality transition point for those aiming for the elite leagues.







