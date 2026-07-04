Bafana Bafana-linked coach Pitso Mosimane explains why Mbekezeli Mbokazi's move from Orlando Pirates to Chicago Fire FC was perfect - 'It’s a good step'
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The MLS is a bridge to Europe
Pitso Mosimane, who continues to be heavily linked with the Bafana Bafana head coach vacancy, believes that Mbekezeli Mbokazi made a calculated and intelligent decision to leave Orlando Pirates for the United States.
While some critics questioned whether a move to North America was a sideways step for one of South Africa’s brightest defensive prospects, 'Jingles' is adamant that the league provides the perfect platform for advancement.
The 20-year-old talent, affectionately known as ‘TLB’, departed the Buccaneers in December 2025 and has since become a mainstay in the Chicago Fire backline.
Mosimane argues that the perception of the MLS as a retirement league is outdated, suggesting instead that it serves as a high-quality transition point for those aiming for the elite leagues.
Learning from the legends
To support his argument, Mosimane drew parallels with South African icons who used the American top flight as a springboard to the world’s most-watched league, the English Premier League.
He noted that the pathway from the States to Europe is well-trodden and successful for those with the right discipline.
“Mbokazi went to Chicago Fire, and I know that maybe many people were saying it’s not the right move," Mosimane told Smash Sports.
But we have players who played in Major League Soccer and are now playing in the English Premier League.
"So, it’s a good step. Even the likes of Shaun Bartlett played, and they ended up playing for Charlton Athletic. Major League Soccer is a good platform.”
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Global stage and elite competition
The timing of Mbokazi's move is particularly relevant after impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Bafana
Mosimane highlighted that the standard of play in America has improved significantly, with many MLS-based stars regularly featuring for top nations on the international stage, providing the Hluhluwe-born centre-back with the ideal environment to sharpen his skills against world-class attackers.
“Yes, it’s where you’re in transition there, right to go to Europe, but you’re playing with top talent.
"I mean, how many players you saw in the World Cup who are playing in the MLS?
"So, it’s not a league for nobodies. It was a good move for him to go there to consolidate and start playing because sometimes you go to Europe and you’re on the bench,” the veteran coach added.
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Consolidation over bench-warming
A recurring theme in Mosimane’s assessment was the importance of game time.
By joining Chicago Fire, Mbokazi secured a starting role that might not have been guaranteed had he jumped directly into one of the big European leagues as a young, relatively unproven defender coming straight from the PSL.
By establishing himself as a key player in a physically demanding league like the MLS, Mbokazi is building the necessary reputation to attract top scouts.
For Mosimane, the move represents a long-term vision that prioritises consistent performance and growth over the immediate prestige of a European contract that might result in limited minutes on the pitch.
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