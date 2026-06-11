Bafana Bafana legend tells World Cup squad 'talent is not enough' and demands they 'go out there and show hunger, desire, and belief'

As South Africa prepares to face co-hosts Mexico in their opening fixture, Eric Tinkler has emphasised that psychological fortitude is just as important as tactical preparation.

"First and foremost, what is very important is to go there and play without fear," Tinkler told KickOff.

"You've got to go out there and believe in yourself and your teammates.

"That's what we did in 1996; we feared no one. We took the responsibility."



