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South Africa Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Kingsley Kobo

Bafana Bafana legend tells World Cup squad 'talent is not enough' and demands they 'go out there and show hunger, desire, and belief'

South Africa
World Cup
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
H. Broos
E. Tinkler

Former South Africa international Eric Tinkler has issued a stirring call to action for the national team as they prepare to kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. The former midfielder, a key figure in South Africa’s historic 1996 AFCON triumph, believes the current crop must match their technical ability with a fierce mental edge to succeed on the global stage.

  • Eric Tinkler of Bafana BafanaGetty Images

    The mindset required for the global stage

    As South Africa prepares to face co-hosts Mexico in their opening fixture, Eric Tinkler has emphasised that psychological fortitude is just as important as tactical preparation.

    "First and foremost, what is very important is to go there and play without fear," Tinkler told KickOff.

    "You've got to go out there and believe in yourself and your teammates.

    "That's what we did in 1996; we feared no one. We took the responsibility."


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  • South Africa Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Seizing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

    Tinkler, who also enjoyed a successful coaching career with the likes of Sekhukhune United, warned the squad that World Cup appearances are never guaranteed and must be cherished.

    "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in the World Cup.

    "It might only come once in your lifetime, so grab it with both hands and give it everything you have.

    "We know we have talent in this Bafana Bafana team, but talent is not enough.

    "We have to go out there and show hunger, desire, and belief.

    "First and foremost, we should try to get ourselves out of the group phase, but it won't be easy."

  • FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-RSAAFP

    Navigating the 2026 tournament format

    With the expanded format of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Tinkler pointed out that there are more pathways to the knockout rounds than ever before.

    However, he remains cautious about the difficulty of South Africa’s specific group and the pressure of starting the tournament on the right foot.

    "The way the tournament is set up this year, it's much easier to qualify for the next phase.

    "There are many teams, so if you draw three games, you can get through the group phase," he noted.


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  • FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-RSAAFP

    The mission to make history

    Ultimately, the goal for Hugo Broos’ side is to achieve something no South African men's team has done before: progress beyond the group stages of a World Cup.

    Tinkler believes that avoiding defeat against Mexico is the essential first step toward that landmark achievement.

    "Personally, in my humble opinion, our group is going to be very difficult.

    "We must make sure we don't lose this game against Mexico.

    "Reaching the knockout stages would be a significant achievement since we have never done it before," Tinkler concluded.

    With the eyes of the nation on them, Bafana Bafana will need to prove they have the hunger to match the talent Tinkler speaks of.