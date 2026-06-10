Bafana Bafana legend revisits Mexico opener pressure cooker - 'The experience on the day of the match was nerve-wracking'

Bafana Bafana are set to take on co-hosts Mexico in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup group opening game on Thursday.

The fixture serves as a high-profile repeat of the 2010 opener in South Africa, a match that remains etched in the collective memory of football fans across the continent.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who was a key figure in the encounter, admits that the pressure of the occasion was immense.

“I still remember the day like it was yesterday. I remember the excitement that we, the players, our families and friends had leading up to the tournament,” Letsholonyane recalls as per The Citizen.

“The experience on the day of the match was nerve-wracking, if I can use that word. We were also excited to come up against Mexico. We knew that it was going to be a challenging game for us; I mean, at that time Mexico had some big-name players in their squad.

“Players who were playing in some of the big leagues in the world. We knew that the task was huge.”



