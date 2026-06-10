Bafana Bafana legend revisits Mexico opener pressure cooker - 'The experience on the day of the match was nerve-wracking'
- Ignat Manjoo
Recalling the tension of Soccer City
Bafana Bafana are set to take on co-hosts Mexico in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup group opening game on Thursday.
The fixture serves as a high-profile repeat of the 2010 opener in South Africa, a match that remains etched in the collective memory of football fans across the continent.
Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who was a key figure in the encounter, admits that the pressure of the occasion was immense.
“I still remember the day like it was yesterday. I remember the excitement that we, the players, our families and friends had leading up to the tournament,” Letsholonyane recalls as per The Citizen.
“The experience on the day of the match was nerve-wracking, if I can use that word. We were also excited to come up against Mexico. We knew that it was going to be a challenging game for us; I mean, at that time Mexico had some big-name players in their squad.
“Players who were playing in some of the big leagues in the world. We knew that the task was huge.”
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The atmosphere and the weight of a nation
The former Kaizer Chiefs maestro highlighted how the visible support from the South African public fueled the players, even as the nerves kicked in.
He noted that the squad’s primary motivation was to ensure they rewarded the fans for their unwavering devotion during the hosting of Africa’s first global showpiece.
“But going to the stadium and seeing the huge support that we had at FNB Stadium, and also knowing that millions of South Africans are watching us at home, we knew that we had to do our best to make sure that we don’t disappoint them,” added the former midfield general.
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Disappointment in the dressing room
The exit from the 2010 tournament left a lasting scar on that generation of players, who felt they had more to give.
The disappointment was compounded by the fact that they knew how much the tournament meant to the local population who had turned out in their thousands.
“We were really disappointed. We so much wanted to qualify for the knockout stages for many reasons.
“One of those reasons was because we were the hosting country and two, we felt the support from the South Africans, and we didn’t want to disappoint them.
“Unfortunately, we lost out by goal difference. We were disappointed that we let down so many people who supported us,” the legend explained, reflecting on the fine margins that saw them eliminated despite finishing level on points with the second-placed team.
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Backing Bafana for a better performance
Turning his attention to the current crop of talent under Hugo Broos, Letsholonyane is optimistic that Bafana can go one step further than his side did.
“This game feels like a second leg of our match against them, but ours took place 16 years ago. It’s the same scenario, but this time we’re facing them away. I have that feeling that we will cause an upset.
“We have that capability. I mean we came out of a very difficult situation in the qualifiers where we were not given a chance, but we topped our group and qualified.
“So, I fancy our chances of not only beating Mexico, but of also qualifying for the next round,” Letsholonyane concluded.