Bafana Bafana legend reveals why 2026 FIFA World Cup opener went wrong, and backs recovery hopes - 'Emotions can be overwhelming'

Former Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo believes that the sheer magnitude of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was the deciding factor in South Africa's disappointing start.

With all the players making their debut in the competition, the tactical plan was secondary to the emotional battle occurring on the pitch.

"The World Cup comes with heavy weight in terms of emotions, and sometimes that can be quite overwhelming," Khumalo explained as per SABC Sports.



