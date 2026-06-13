Bafana Bafana legend reveals why 2026 FIFA World Cup opener went wrong, and backs recovery hopes - 'Emotions can be overwhelming'
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Overwhelmed by the occasion
Former Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo believes that the sheer magnitude of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was the deciding factor in South Africa's disappointing start.
With all the players making their debut in the competition, the tactical plan was secondary to the emotional battle occurring on the pitch.
"The World Cup comes with heavy weight in terms of emotions, and sometimes that can be quite overwhelming," Khumalo explained as per SABC Sports.
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'I believe we can still get it back'
Despite the setback against co-host Mexico, Khumalo remains optimistic. He believes there is still a chance to recover with two games remaining.
"Fair enough, we lost 2-0, but we are still in the tournament.
"We have two games to go, and I believe we can still get it back.
"We'll have to come out of our shells just a little bit more."
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Defiance from the legends
Surprise Moriri, another veteran, echoed Khumalo’ sentiments, insisting that all is not lost despite the poor goal difference and the disciplinary record from the first match.
"This is not how we expected to start, but we must not lose hope," Moriri said.
"It's just a shame that we got those two red cards.
"The boys just have to regroup, and hopefully we get some points in the next two games."
His comments suggest a belief that if the squad can settle their nerves, they have the quality to compete with the remaining teams in the group.
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What comes next for Bafana?
The road to recovery begins against Czechia, who are also reeling from an opening defeat.
For Hugo Broos, the shift from a defensive, containing approach used against Mexico to a more offensive phase will be critical if the Mzansi side is to secure the three points that could see them through as one of the best third-placed finishers.
Bafana must balance the need for goals with the defensive solidity required to avoid another collapse under the bright World Cup lights.