Bafana Bafana legend Kagiso Dikgacoi sounds alarm over 'unfortunate' World Cup preparations under Hugo Broos: 'We had friendly games with tougher opponents'

Kagiso Dikgacoi, a veteran of South Africa's 2010 World Cup campaign, has raised a red flag regarding the current squad's journey to the global showpiece.

The former Crystal Palace midfielder is worried that the current crop of players has not been sufficiently tested after facing relatively modest opposition in their recent friendly fixtures.

Broos’ side has only featured in three matches since the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, taking on Panama twice in Durban and Cape Town before a clash with Nicaragua in Johannesburg last week.

This stands in stark contrast to the gruelling schedule Dikgacoi experienced over a decade ago when Bafana Bafana were preparing to host the world.