Bafana Bafana legend Kagiso Dikgacoi sounds alarm over 'unfortunate' World Cup preparations under Hugo Broos: 'We had friendly games with tougher opponents'
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Fears over lack of elite competition
Kagiso Dikgacoi, a veteran of South Africa's 2010 World Cup campaign, has raised a red flag regarding the current squad's journey to the global showpiece.
The former Crystal Palace midfielder is worried that the current crop of players has not been sufficiently tested after facing relatively modest opposition in their recent friendly fixtures.
Broos’ side has only featured in three matches since the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, taking on Panama twice in Durban and Cape Town before a clash with Nicaragua in Johannesburg last week.
This stands in stark contrast to the gruelling schedule Dikgacoi experienced over a decade ago when Bafana Bafana were preparing to host the world.
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Comparing the 2010 blueprint
Reflecting on his own experiences, Dikgacoi insisted that SAFA should have looked at the past to ensure the current generation was ready for the intensity of the World Cup.
He believes the "ample friendly games" of the 2010 era provided a level of battle-hardening that is currently missing from the national setup.
"If you remember when we played in the 2010 World Cup, we had ample friendly games building up towards the World Cup with tougher opposition," Dikgacoi said as quoted on SABC Sport.
"That's when we tested ourselves," said Dikgacoi.
"It was unfortunate that we couldn't progress to the next round.
"But I feel the preparation was good enough, and not to make excuses for our performances at that time, but I think SAFA again should've done the same.
"But it's done; there's not much time left for the boys to go out and represent us," he concluded.
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A call for national unity
Beyond the tactical and administrative concerns, the former midfield hardman is also focused on the atmosphere surrounding the squad.
He has urged South African football fans to set aside their domestic club rivalries and support the team as a single unit, noting that internal division over player selection only serves to weaken the national cause.
Despite his criticisms of the scheduling, Dikgacoi did offer praise to Hugo Broos for the work done on the training pitch.
He credited the Belgian manager for establishing a clear tactical identity and maintaining a consistent core of players over several seasons, suggesting that this inherent chemistry remains Bafana's greatest weapon heading into the group stages.
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Mapping the path to the knockouts
South Africa finds itself in Group A alongside Mexico, Czechia, and South Korea.
While the preparation concerns linger, Dikgacoi is optimistic that history can be made if the team navigates their opening fixture successfully.
Bafana Bafana have never reached the knockout stages of a World Cup, a record they are desperate to break in 2026.
Regarding Bafana’s chances of making it to the knockout stages for the first time in history, the former Premier League star believes the opener is the key.
He stated that all they have to do is avoid defeat in the opening game against Mexico and that they’ll have it a bit easier with both Czechia and South Korea in the remainder of the group.