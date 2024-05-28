Doctor KhumaloBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo insists Kaizer Chiefs need an arrogant coach - 'Amakhosi do not want a twinsaver coach'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCCavin JohnsonArthur ZwanePitso John MosimaneMolefi NtsekiCupMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando Pirates

The Glamour Boys' legend Khumalo has revealed what kind of a coach the club needs to hire ahead of the new season. 

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Khumalo suggests the kind of a coach Chiefs need
  • The former star also questioned the players' attitudes
  • Amakhosi finished 10th on the table this season
Article continues below