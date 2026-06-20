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Doctor KhumaloBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo applauds Evidence Makgopa impact - 'When he gets the ball, it doesn’t bounce back'

South Africa
World Cup
E. Makgopa
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
R. Mofokeng
D. Khumalo
H. Broos

The Mzansi icon has heaped praise on an Orlando Pirates star following South Africa’s hard-fought 1-1 draw against Czechia. The former Kaizer Chiefs maestro was particularly impressed by the forward’s physical presence and intelligent hold-up play, highlighting his contribution alongside Relebohile Mofokeng, who also caught the eye with a standout performance on the international stage.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Makgopa the focal point for Bafana

    In the high-stakes environment of a World Cup tournament, having a reliable outlet in attack can make or break a team's fortunes.

    For Doctor Khumalo, the introduction of Evidence Makgopa provided in the second half is exactly what Hugo Broos’ side needed to turn the tide against a physical Czechia outfit.

    Speaking on SABC3, Khumalo was clinical in his assessment of the striker's contribution, highlighting his ability to retain possession under pressure.


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    'Makgopa will make a difference'

    "I said it, Makgopa will make a difference because when he gets the ball, it doesn’t bounce back.

    "He’s the only striker that I saw after Mexico to be introduced.

    "Out of five balls, he won four aerial and duels in terms of playing him as a referral. He was holding it for the oncoming traffic,” Khumalo remarked.


  • Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana BafanaGetty

    The Mofokeng spark and team spirit

    While Makgopa provided the muscle, his club teammate Relebohile Mofokeng provided the creative spark.

    Khumalo did not hold back in acknowledging the impact of the versatile talent, who continues to establish himself as one of the country's most exciting prospects on the global stage.

    "When are we saying ‘wow’! He [Mofokeng] came on, he changed the game," Khumalo added, visibly impressed by the tactical shift the Pirates duo brought to the fold.


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  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    A point that saves the soul

    Despite some critics perhaps wanting more than a draw, Khumalo urged South African fans to respect the result.

    He believes that the character shown by the squad to fight back from a goal down is a vital ingredient for success in a marathon tournament structure.

    With a decisive clash against Korea Republic on the horizon, the point gained against the Europeans could prove to be the difference between progression and heartbreak.

    "At the end of the day, you say the point that you probably think is not worth having it is the one that will save your soul," the legend explained.

    "It’s a tournament, a tournament is a journey, a marathon. So you don’t disrespect what these boys achieved.

    "And that’s why I’m saying they can only build from what they’ve done."