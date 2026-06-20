Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo applauds Evidence Makgopa impact - 'When he gets the ball, it doesn’t bounce back'

In the high-stakes environment of a World Cup tournament, having a reliable outlet in attack can make or break a team's fortunes.

For Doctor Khumalo, the introduction of Evidence Makgopa provided in the second half is exactly what Hugo Broos’ side needed to turn the tide against a physical Czechia outfit.

Speaking on SABC3, Khumalo was clinical in his assessment of the striker's contribution, highlighting his ability to retain possession under pressure.



