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Hugo Broos, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana legend calls for Tshegofatso Mabasa and Iqraam Rayners' inclusion in 2026 FIFA World Cup squad - 'If you talk about strikers who can come with solutions...'

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Former South Africa international Katlego Mphela has delivered a strong message to Hugo Broos regarding his selection for the World Cup squad. The ex-Bafana forward believes the Belgian tactician must broaden his attacking arsenal if the national team is to be truly competitive on football’s biggest stage. Mphela stressed that depth and variety in the final third will be crucial, urging the coach to look beyond his current options and reward in-form forwards who can offer different dimensions to the attack.

  • Hugo Broos, Helman Mkhalele and Grant Johnson, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Mphela calls for attacking reinforcements

    As South Africa gears up for its long-awaited return to the world stage, legendary marksman Katlego Mphela has called on Hugo Broos to include a variety of specialist strikers in his squad for the FIFA World Cup.

    Speaking to the Sowetan, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs striker warned that relying on just two main options in attack could prove costly at a tournament of such magnitude, where tactical flexibility and firepower are key.


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  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    'Add another two'

    “Keep both [Lyle] Foster and [Evidence] Makgopa and add another two ... different profiles,” Mphela said, emphasising that a major tournament requires a deeper pool of talent to navigate different tactical challenges.


  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    Mabaso and Rayners in the spotlight

    Mphela was quick to highlight domestic stars who have been knocking on the door of the national team. Specifically, he pointed toward former Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabaso and Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners as players who can offer something different to the current setup.

    “You have Rayners who’s in form and can run behind defenders. He can finish as well, so I don’t understand why we are not including him,” Mphela explained.

    Regarding the Stellenbosch forward, he added: “I like Mabasa, but I don’t think he’s someone that’s in the mix. But if you talk about strikers who can come with solutions, he’s one of them. If [Khanyisa] Mayo was consistent, he’s someone I’d look at.”


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  • Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Confidence in the knockout stage

    Reflecting on the strength of the squad, the man often referred to as "Killer" remains confident that Broos has the foundation of a side capable of reaching the latter stages of the competition.

    “Bafana have what it takes to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament. I mean, for them to qualify for the World Cup means they are competent. They qualified directly, unlike us in 2010, who qualified as hosts, so they have a strong team that can come out of that group,” Mphela concluded.


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