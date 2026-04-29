Bafana Bafana legend calls for Tshegofatso Mabasa and Iqraam Rayners' inclusion in 2026 FIFA World Cup squad - 'If you talk about strikers who can come with solutions...'
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Mphela calls for attacking reinforcements
As South Africa gears up for its long-awaited return to the world stage, legendary marksman Katlego Mphela has called on Hugo Broos to include a variety of specialist strikers in his squad for the FIFA World Cup.
Speaking to the Sowetan, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs striker warned that relying on just two main options in attack could prove costly at a tournament of such magnitude, where tactical flexibility and firepower are key.
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'Add another two'
“Keep both [Lyle] Foster and [Evidence] Makgopa and add another two ... different profiles,” Mphela said, emphasising that a major tournament requires a deeper pool of talent to navigate different tactical challenges.
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Mabaso and Rayners in the spotlight
Mphela was quick to highlight domestic stars who have been knocking on the door of the national team. Specifically, he pointed toward former Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabaso and Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners as players who can offer something different to the current setup.
“You have Rayners who’s in form and can run behind defenders. He can finish as well, so I don’t understand why we are not including him,” Mphela explained.
Regarding the Stellenbosch forward, he added: “I like Mabasa, but I don’t think he’s someone that’s in the mix. But if you talk about strikers who can come with solutions, he’s one of them. If [Khanyisa] Mayo was consistent, he’s someone I’d look at.”
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Confidence in the knockout stage
Reflecting on the strength of the squad, the man often referred to as "Killer" remains confident that Broos has the foundation of a side capable of reaching the latter stages of the competition.
“Bafana have what it takes to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament. I mean, for them to qualify for the World Cup means they are competent. They qualified directly, unlike us in 2010, who qualified as hosts, so they have a strong team that can come out of that group,” Mphela concluded.