Bafana Bafana legend calls for Tshegofatso Mabasa and Iqraam Rayners' inclusion in 2026 FIFA World Cup squad - 'If you talk about strikers who can come with solutions...'

Mphela was quick to highlight domestic stars who have been knocking on the door of the national team. Specifically, he pointed toward former Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabaso and Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners as players who can offer something different to the current setup.

“You have Rayners who’s in form and can run behind defenders. He can finish as well, so I don’t understand why we are not including him,” Mphela explained.

Regarding the Stellenbosch forward, he added: “I like Mabasa, but I don’t think he’s someone that’s in the mix. But if you talk about strikers who can come with solutions, he’s one of them. If [Khanyisa] Mayo was consistent, he’s someone I’d look at.”



