Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy showers Orlando Pirates striker with praises after South Korea victory: 'You’re doing a lot of unbelievable hard ground'
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McCarthy hails Makgopa’s focal point role
In what was his first start of the tournament, Evidence Makgopa delivered a performance that caught the eye of South Africa’s greatest-ever goalscorer.
McCarthy, the former Manchester United first-team coach, was left impressed by how the Orlando Pirates man led the line with such physical authority during the crunch encounter.
“I think he was the focal point for South Africa," McCarthy said as quoted by iDiski Times.
"He didn’t really allow the Korean defence a lot of breathing space because he and Rele, they kind of worked really well together as a two.”
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A tactical masterclass in the high press
Central to Bafana Bafana's success was the defensive work rate of the front line.
McCarthy noted that the partnership between Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng was essential in disrupting the opposition's rhythm from the back.
The coordination between the two ensured that South Korea could never settle into its usual passing game.
McCarthy explained the tactical nuance behind their success: “You saw when they were pressing with Rele – they were side to side.
"So, when the ball goes to the left, Evidence goes out and Rele tucks in, and then they kept working well.
"But aerially, he was solid, he contested for every opportunity, and it was relentless, so Korea could never have control over the ball by winning it easily because he was contesting.”
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Creating space for South Africa’s creative stars
The former Blackburn Rovers striker further elaborated on how Makgopa’s unselfish play benefited the likes of Oswin Appollis and Mofokeng.
By occupying multiple defenders and winning aerial duels, the Pirates forward ensured that the second balls were consistently falling into dangerous areas for his teammates to exploit.
“So, every time they were winning the balls, but it was dropping into positions where Oswin was picking up, Rele was picking up, and then we were on the front foot,” McCarthy added.
“So, that was key, and then he was giving us an outlet, he was always the last man, he was always stretching the defence.
"So, when we were a little bit under pressure, we were able to go long into him, and he would hold it up, and that was key, that was key because now you could have somebody like Rele that was able to control because Evidence was occupying two players.
"So, Rele, because he was playing closer to Evidence, he had a lot of free range passes when he picked up the ball, he could have time and pick his spot which was fantastic.”
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The missing piece for the Pirates forward
While the performance was near-perfect in the eyes of the Bafana legend, McCarthy admitted he would have loved to see Makgopa’s hard work rewarded with a goal.
He believes that finding the back of the net is the ultimate validation for a striker who sacrifices so much for the collective good of the squad.
“It was just a shame, the performance that he had, he didn’t score a goal because that would have been good, because as a coach, me I want to look at my striker and be like yes you’re doing a lot of unbelievable hard ground work but sacrificing for the team, working but [when you score] you give yourself that cake also that you put a ball in the back of the net,” McCarthy concluded.
“That gives you just the satisfaction, all the hard work is for something, but he was incredible for South Africa [against South Korea].”