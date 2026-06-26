Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy showers Orlando Pirates striker with praises after South Korea victory: 'You’re doing a lot of unbelievable hard ground'

The former Blackburn Rovers striker further elaborated on how Makgopa’s unselfish play benefited the likes of Oswin Appollis and Mofokeng.

By occupying multiple defenders and winning aerial duels, the Pirates forward ensured that the second balls were consistently falling into dangerous areas for his teammates to exploit.

“So, every time they were winning the balls, but it was dropping into positions where Oswin was picking up, Rele was picking up, and then we were on the front foot,” McCarthy added.

“So, that was key, and then he was giving us an outlet, he was always the last man, he was always stretching the defence.

"So, when we were a little bit under pressure, we were able to go long into him, and he would hold it up, and that was key, that was key because now you could have somebody like Rele that was able to control because Evidence was occupying two players.

"So, Rele, because he was playing closer to Evidence, he had a lot of free range passes when he picked up the ball, he could have time and pick his spot which was fantastic.”