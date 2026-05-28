Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos sheds light on stressful situation that prompted the omission of Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Morena
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The race against time for Morena
In what can only be described as a dramatic countdown to the squad announcement, Broos revealed that he and his medical team were locked in discussions until 4pm on the day of the deadline.
The Sundowns man has been a pivotal figure under Broos, and the coaching staff was desperate to include him in the travelling party heading to North America.
The coach detailed the anxiety of waiting for eleventh-hour medical clearance that never arrived.
"We took the decision yesterday at 4 p.m. We knew that Thapelo was injured," Broos said as per Soccer Laduma.
"We didn't know everything that could make us decide that he should go with us to Mexico, so that's why yesterday we had another scan to make, and we had to wait for the results, so it was a little bit stressful waiting at 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm.
"The doctor was stressed because we wanted to have the result first before we decided."
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Medical reality halts World Cup dream
Ultimately, the medical report painted a grim picture for the 32-year-old, suggesting that his recovery timeline would not align with the tournament's demands.
With the opening match against Mexico scheduled for June 11, the risk of carrying an unfit player was deemed too high, especially given the high-intensity environment of a World Cup.
Broos elaborated on the specific advice he received from his medical personnel.
"At 15h30 or something, the doctor called me and said, 'coach, can we see each other'.
"We were with the doctor and Helman [Mkhalele].
"The doctor explained the medical report, and he didn't see an opportunity to take Thapelo with us.
"Thapelo, I think in the next two weeks should not be able to train with the team.
"If you consider that, I don't think it was good to take him with us. Certainly, it would not be honest towards other players to take Thapelo."
- Sundowns
An emotional blow for Bafana
Omitting a player of Morena's calibre was a decision that weighed heavily on the coach.
Broos admitted that the subsequent conversation with the Sundowns star was one of the most difficult of his tenure so far, highlighting the human element of selection heartbreaks.
"I talked to him yesterday after the announcement, and it was an emotional moment, also for me, because I know Thapelo is somebody who can change the game.
"He did it already in the past for us," Broos admitted.
"It was a hard decision to make, but as I said in the past, it's not my heart that decides, it's always my brain, and that was certainly the case when we took the decision yesterday."
South Africa face Nicaragua in a friendly on Friday before flying to Mexico on Sunday to begin their Group Stage campaign.
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What's for Thapelo Morena next?
Having missed out on the final Bafana squad due to an injury, Morena will be looking to use the free time for rehabilitation and recover from his setback.
Meanwhile, the talented full-back will also miss the Brazilians' exhibition match against the German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday afternoon.
After the match against Leipzig the team will go on the off-season break after clinching the CAF Champions League last weekend.