Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos sheds light on stressful situation that prompted the omission of Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Morena

In what can only be described as a dramatic countdown to the squad announcement, Broos revealed that he and his medical team were locked in discussions until 4pm on the day of the deadline.

The Sundowns man has been a pivotal figure under Broos, and the coaching staff was desperate to include him in the travelling party heading to North America.

The coach detailed the anxiety of waiting for eleventh-hour medical clearance that never arrived.

"We took the decision yesterday at 4 p.m. We knew that Thapelo was injured," Broos said as per Soccer Laduma.

"We didn't know everything that could make us decide that he should go with us to Mexico, so that's why yesterday we had another scan to make, and we had to wait for the results, so it was a little bit stressful waiting at 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm.

"The doctor was stressed because we wanted to have the result first before we decided."