Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos reacts to Relebohile Mofokeng's confirmed transfer move to Europe: 'I think it’s a good thing for him, and he will progress but...'

Relebohile Mofokeng is set to swap the Premier Soccer League for the Belgian Pro League in a deal worth approximately R70 million, following the official announcement of his move by his club, Orlando Pirates

The 21-year-old winger, affectionately known as ‘President Yama 2000’, was recently spotted at Los Angeles International Airport alongside an official to complete his medicals in Belgium.

The move comes on the back of a historic season for the Buccaneers, where Mofokeng played a pivotal role in securing a domestic treble, including a first league title in 14 years.

Having showcased his talent on the global stage during South Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup run, the Vaal-born attacker has now left Pirates.







