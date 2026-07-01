Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos reacts to Relebohile Mofokeng's confirmed transfer move to Europe: 'I think it’s a good thing for him, and he will progress but...'
A massive step for the Pirates prodigy
Relebohile Mofokeng is set to swap the Premier Soccer League for the Belgian Pro League in a deal worth approximately R70 million, following the official announcement of his move by his club, Orlando Pirates
The 21-year-old winger, affectionately known as ‘President Yama 2000’, was recently spotted at Los Angeles International Airport alongside an official to complete his medicals in Belgium.
The move comes on the back of a historic season for the Buccaneers, where Mofokeng played a pivotal role in securing a domestic treble, including a first league title in 14 years.
Having showcased his talent on the global stage during South Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup run, the Vaal-born attacker has now left Pirates.
Broos backs the Belgian adventure
Hugo Broos, who has long advocated for South African talents to test themselves in tougher European climates, is unsurprisingly supportive of the move.
The Bafana Bafana boss believes that the Belgian top flight provides the perfect environment for the youngster to hone his craft and reach the next level of his development.
Speaking to SABC Sport regarding the transfer, Broos expressed his optimism but maintained a level of realism about the challenges ahead.
“I think it’s a good thing for him, and he will progress, but we mustn’t expect that he will play from the first day,” the veteran coach explained.
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The physical challenge in Belgium
While Broos is confident in Mofokeng's technical ability, he was quick to point out the stark differences between the South African league and the Belgian Pro League.
The former Cameroon manager highlighted physical conditioning as the primary area where the winger will need to focus during his initial months in Europe.
“I think he will progress, but Rele must be stronger; it’s a very tough competition in Belgium, and in the first five to six months they will work a lot on his physical strength,” Broos noted.
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High hopes for the future
Despite the warning regarding his adaptation period, Broos is certain that Mofokeng possesses the raw quality to eventually thrive at Royale-Union St Gilloise.
The Belgian side has become a revolving door for talent in recent years, and Mofokeng is seen as the next big project for the club to polish.
“He’s a talented player, and once you have the power you need for such a competition, there will be no problem at all,” Broos concluded.
If Mofokeng can successfully navigate the physical demands of his new surroundings, he looks destined to become a cornerstone of the Bafana Bafana attack for years to come.