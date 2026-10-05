Bafana Bafana goalkeeper succession plan taking shape? 'Sipho Chaine is ready' but 'Ronwen Williams remains number one for now'

Sipho Chaine has thrust himself into the spotlight for the South African national team following a composed performance during Bafana Bafana's recent 1-0 victory over Egypt.

The Orlando Pirates shot-stopper, who has been in scintillating form at club level, earned a rare start at the Cairo International Stadium and managed to keep a clean sheet against the Pharaohs before being substituted.

Former national team goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia was particularly impressed by the depth currently available to the coaching staff.

Speaking to KickOff, he noted the quality shown by both Chaine and his replacement, Ricardo Goss.

"I think Sipho is ready. Honestly, he performed quite well yesterday, and Ricardo Goss came on when Bafana Bafana was under very difficult circumstances and also performed well," Heredia explained.



