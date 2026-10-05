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Bafana Bafana goalkeeper succession plan taking shape? 'Sipho Chaine is ready' but 'Ronwen Williams remains number one for now'
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'Sipho is ready'
Sipho Chaine has thrust himself into the spotlight for the South African national team following a composed performance during Bafana Bafana's recent 1-0 victory over Egypt.
The Orlando Pirates shot-stopper, who has been in scintillating form at club level, earned a rare start at the Cairo International Stadium and managed to keep a clean sheet against the Pharaohs before being substituted.
Former national team goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia was particularly impressed by the depth currently available to the coaching staff.
Speaking to KickOff, he noted the quality shown by both Chaine and his replacement, Ricardo Goss.
"I think Sipho is ready. Honestly, he performed quite well yesterday, and Ricardo Goss came on when Bafana Bafana was under very difficult circumstances and also performed well," Heredia explained.
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Tactical rotation yields results
The decision to rotate the squad for the friendly encounter was met with approval from Heredia, who praised the management of the squad.
Heredia highlighted that this fresh approach is exactly what the national team needs to evolve, especially given Williams' long-term dominance in the position.
"I liked what Pitso Mosimane did. It has been Ronwen for the past five years; it has been Ronwen all along. Even with the players, Pitso gives everyone opportunities," the veteran coach remarked.
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The Argentine comparison
While Chaine' stock is undoubtedly rising, Heredia believes that displacing a player of Williams' stature is no simple task.
He drew a parallel to the world champions, Argentina, to illustrate how a clear number one can maintain their status despite the presence of other world-class options who are performing at the highest level of European club football.
"Chaine has certainly shown that he is ready to replace Ronwen. It is similar with Argentina: they have two goalkeepers playing for two major clubs, but Emiliano Martínez remains the number one.
"So, although Chaine is ready to replace Ronwen, in my opinion, Ronwen remains the number one for now," he added.
This perspective suggests that while the door is ajar, the Mamelodi Sundowns man still holds the advantage due to his experience and leadership.
Preparing for the next generation
The emergence of Chaine and the reliability of Goss provide Bafana with a level of security they have rarely enjoyed.
Heredia was quick to point out that Chaine’s fundamentals were sound throughout the match in Cairo, which is a testament to the work being done at Pirates.
"Chaine was certainly not bad. His positioning was good. Ronwen has to give both Chaine and Goss a chance," Heredia concluded.
For now, the debate will likely continue as South Africa looks toward future competitive fixtures.
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