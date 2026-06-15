Bafana Bafana goalkeeper lashes out at South African TV pundits covering the World Cup - 'It's disappointing that people who have been in the game and the comments they give'
Goss calls out former teammates
In the wake of South Africa's 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca, the squad has faced a wave of scrutiny from fans and media alike.
However, it is the commentary from former players turned pundits that has particularly irked Ricardo Goss, who is currently serving as backup to first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
“It’s just disappointing that there are people who have been in the game and the comments that they give.
"For some, they are people who you played with and you don’t expect people who you were with to speak so much negative stuff,” Goss told reporters.
“It is everyone’s dream to be here at the World Cup, maybe in a way they [the analysts] also wanted to be here. But we are a positive bunch and you guys have seen that.”
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Drawing parallels with AFCON success
Despite the opening day setback, Goss was quick to remind critics that Hugo Broos’ side has a history of bouncing back from early tournament disappointment.
He pointed towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where Bafana Bafana recovered from an opening loss against Mali to eventually claim a bronze medal.
“I keep on going back to Afcon in the Ivory Coast where we lost the first game 2-0 to Mali but went through to get the bronze medal.
"It is something we can draw from,” the goalkeeper explained.
“We need to go back and apply what we did after we lost that opening match against Mali.
"Obviously it’s two different tournaments and the quality is not the same but we need to have that mentality that we can bounce back. If we do that, I think we can get out of the group.”
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Support for Sphephelo Sithole
The defeat to Mexico was marked by a high-profile error from midfielder Sphephelo Sithole, whose failure to control a pass from Williams allowed Julián Quiñones to open the scoring.
Goss insisted that the squad remains united and refuses to point fingers at individuals for tactical or technical lapses on the big stage.
“We are a team that builds from the back. You are bound to pay school fees at some point, that’s what they say.
"The incident was unfortunate; it’s a game of mistakes and sometimes it cost you points but we learn and move on.
"We support each other, we don’t blame anyone and we are a team.
"You can see the team vibe is back after the two days we had [after the game] and we are happy and excited to go again,” Goss added.
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Eyes on the Atlanta showdown
Bafana Bafana have now transitioned from their base in Pachuca to prepare for a crucial Group Stage encounter against Czechia in Atlanta, Georgia.
With two games left to play, the squad remains confident that they can secure the points needed to progress to the knockout rounds and silence their detractors back home.
“It is every footballer’s dream to represent their country and it is the same with us," Goss said.
"The way we started the tournament was not according to plan, but we still have two games to get out of the group,” Goss concluded.
The South African camp is hoping a shift in location and a fresh mentality will be enough to turn their World Cup fortunes around after the sobering experience in Mexico City.