Bafana Bafana goalkeeper lashes out at South African TV pundits covering the World Cup - 'It's disappointing that people who have been in the game and the comments they give'

In the wake of South Africa's 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca, the squad has faced a wave of scrutiny from fans and media alike.

However, it is the commentary from former players turned pundits that has particularly irked Ricardo Goss, who is currently serving as backup to first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

“It’s just disappointing that there are people who have been in the game and the comments that they give.

"For some, they are people who you played with and you don’t expect people who you were with to speak so much negative stuff,” Goss told reporters.

“It is everyone’s dream to be here at the World Cup, maybe in a way they [the analysts] also wanted to be here. But we are a positive bunch and you guys have seen that.”



