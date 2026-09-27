Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya tipped to earn R650 million 'record sale' for Rangers - 'There will be a lot of clubs looking at him'
Olwethu Makhanya has taken the Scottish top flight by storm since his arrival, cementing his place in the heart of the Rangers defence under Derek McInnes.
The South African international has played a pivotal role in the Gers' impressive start to the campaign, which sees them sitting just two points behind arch-rivals Celtic as the league entered the international break. With four clean sheets in his last five domestic outings, the young centre-back is already being viewed as a player destined for the highest level of European football.
The defender's meteoric rise has not gone unnoticed by scouts and media figures covering the Glasgow giants. Rangers Review journalist Derek Clark believes that the Ibrox hierarchy should brace themselves for significant interest as early as the upcoming January transfer window.
The journalist noted that while the club is in a strong position regarding the player's future, the quality of his performances makes a move to a top-tier European league seem almost inevitable if his current trajectory continues throughout the season.
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Big European clubs circling
While Rangers are reportedly under no pressure to part ways with their defensive crown jewel, the figures being touted for a potential move are staggering.
Clark suggested that Makhanya possesses all the tools required to become the most expensive departure in the history of the club, potentially surpassing the fee received for Calvin Bassey. The Nigerian international previously set the benchmark when he moved to Eredivisie giants Ajax for a fee in the region of £22 million, but Makhanya's ceiling is thought to be even higher.
Clark told Kick Off: “We're hoping we can see him in a Rangers jersey for a long time to come, he's on a good contract, I think until 2030 but there are feels that if he keeps this form, some of the big clubs in Europe might be looking at him, try test the waters with a bid in January.
"If he can help Rangers win the league title he will be a hero at Ibrox, that's for sure. If he keeps this form there will be a lot of clubs looking at him.
"Rangers have made big offers for players already with the ownership, they are in no rush to sell.”
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Record sale
The excitement surrounding the Bafana Bafana star stems from his unique physical and technical profile. At a young age, he has already shown the maturity and athletic capability to handle the rigours of both Scottish and international football.
Speaking on the player's valuation, Clark continued: “I think he would be a record sale if he does leave, his attributes are what you look for in a modern centre-back. He looks like he's got the whole package, he is very athletic and very young still, still developing, so I think he would be an attractive option for many clubs.
"I think if he does leave, the record sale for Rangers has been Calvin Bassey when he went to Ajax I think for 22 million pounds (R476m), but I think Makhanya will go for probably £30 million plus (approximately R650m), he's that good. Hopefully he can keep the form.”
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Trophies first
Despite the mounting transfer speculation, the immediate focus for Makhanya and Rangers remains the pursuit of silverware. The club recently secured a significant psychological boost by defeating Celtic in back-to-back encounters, including a dominant 3-0 victory in the League Cup and a gritty 1-0 win in the Premiership.
Acknowledging the long road ahead, Clark added: “There's still a long way to go in the league but certainly the two wins over Celtic have given the fans a lot of belief that they can win some silverware this season, because they have not won the league title since 2021, which is not good enough for a team like Rangers, they have not really won much silverware in recent seasons as well.
"Hopefully Olwethu can help win some silverware and I would expect offers to come probably in the summer if he keeps this up,” Clark concluded.
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