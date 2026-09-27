Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya tipped to earn R650 million 'record sale' for Rangers - 'There will be a lot of clubs looking at him'

Olwethu Makhanya has taken the Scottish top flight by storm since his arrival, cementing his place in the heart of the Rangers defence under Derek McInnes.

The South African international has played a pivotal role in the Gers' impressive start to the campaign, which sees them sitting just two points behind arch-rivals Celtic as the league entered the international break. With four clean sheets in his last five domestic outings, the young centre-back is already being viewed as a player destined for the highest level of European football.

The defender's meteoric rise has not gone unnoticed by scouts and media figures covering the Glasgow giants. Rangers Review journalist Derek Clark believes that the Ibrox hierarchy should brace themselves for significant interest as early as the upcoming January transfer window.

The journalist noted that while the club is in a strong position regarding the player's future, the quality of his performances makes a move to a top-tier European league seem almost inevitable if his current trajectory continues throughout the season.



