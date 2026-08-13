Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya relishing the prospect of making his UEFA Europa League debut with Rangers – ‘I enjoy that type of pressure’
- Philadelphia Union Facebook
Embracing the Ibrox expectations
Olwethu Makhanya has declared himself ready for the intense scrutiny that comes with playing for a club of Rangers' stature.
The South Africa defender, who recently made his full debut for the Scottish giants in a Premiership encounter against Hibernian, is now fixated on helping the Gers overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League.
Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Makhanya remained undaunted by the task at hand.
“I enjoy that type of pressure.
"We all work hard and want to win games.
"People have told me about the expectations, and we have belief in the group.
"We all understand what is at stake in this game," Makhanya said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
- Philadelphia Union Facebook
A childhood dream realised
For the young centre-back, Thursday’s fixture represents the culmination of years of hard work that began in his homeland.
The move to Ibrox was specifically designed to provide a pathway into major European competitions, a goal that he has harboured since his early days as a professional.
Makhanya was vocal about his personal ambitions and the weight of the jersey he now wears.
"I always wanted to play in Europe.
"It has been part of my dream since I was playing back home.
"The manager and I spoke, and he explained to me that I would be an important player in defence.
"Rangers is such a big club with so many expectations," the South African continued.
- Philadelphia Union
From MLS struggles to Ibrox stardom
The journey to the Scottish Premiership was not without its hurdles, particularly during his stint in Major League Soccer.
Makhanya admits that his initial transition to North American football was difficult, but he credits those struggles with building the mental fortitude required for the top level.
Reflecting on his development, the 22-year-old noted how his time abroad shaped his current perspective.
"When I moved to the MLS, it hoped it would get me a move to Europe," he said.
"Playing in the MLS, it was difficult in my first season, and I struggled to get game time.
Those hard moments prepared me for the future, and I grew as a player," Makhanya said.
- Getty
The Messi effect and looking forward
One of the most significant highlights of his career so far was the opportunity to test himself against the greatest player in history.
During his time in the United States with Philadelphia Union, Makhanya found himself on the same pitch as Lionel Messi, an encounter that served as a massive confidence booster.
Makhanya remains grateful for that experience as he prepares for his next chapter at Ibrox.
"I played against Lionel Messi, and it was an unbelievable experience.
I never thought I would share a pitch with him, and it encouraged me to keep going," he concluded.
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