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Olwethu Makhanya Rangers FC
Kingsley Kobo

Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya relishing the prospect of making his UEFA Europa League debut with Rangers – ‘I enjoy that type of pressure’

O. Makhanya
Rangers
Europa League Qualification
Rangers vs Jagiellonia Bialystok
Jagiellonia Bialystok
East Kilbride vs Cove Rangers
East Kilbride
Cove Rangers
League One
South Africa
Philadelphia Union
L. Messi

The South African youngster is prepared to embrace the spotlight as he nears a landmark moment in his blossoming career. The 22-year-old is set to make his continental bow for The Gers in their crucial UEFA Europa League qualifying clash.

  • Olwethu Makhanya, Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union Facebook

    Embracing the Ibrox expectations

    Olwethu Makhanya has declared himself ready for the intense scrutiny that comes with playing for a club of Rangers' stature.

    The South Africa defender, who recently made his full debut for the Scottish giants in a Premiership encounter against Hibernian, is now fixated on helping the Gers overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League.

    Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Makhanya remained undaunted by the task at hand.

    “I enjoy that type of pressure.

    "We all work hard and want to win games.

    "People have told me about the expectations, and we have belief in the group.

    "We all understand what is at stake in this game," Makhanya said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.


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  • Olwethu Makhanya, Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union Facebook

    A childhood dream realised

    For the young centre-back, Thursday’s fixture represents the culmination of years of hard work that began in his homeland.

    The move to Ibrox was specifically designed to provide a pathway into major European competitions, a goal that he has harboured since his early days as a professional.

    Makhanya was vocal about his personal ambitions and the weight of the jersey he now wears.

    "I always wanted to play in Europe.

    "It has been part of my dream since I was playing back home.

    "The manager and I spoke, and he explained to me that I would be an important player in defence.

    "Rangers is such a big club with so many expectations," the South African continued.

  • Olwethu Makhanya, Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union

    From MLS struggles to Ibrox stardom

    The journey to the Scottish Premiership was not without its hurdles, particularly during his stint in Major League Soccer.

    Makhanya admits that his initial transition to North American football was difficult, but he credits those struggles with building the mental fortitude required for the top level.

    Reflecting on his development, the 22-year-old noted how his time abroad shaped his current perspective.

    "When I moved to the MLS, it hoped it would get me a move to Europe," he said.

    "Playing in the MLS, it was difficult in my first season, and I struggled to get game time.

    Those hard moments prepared me for the future, and I grew as a player," Makhanya said.


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  • Lionel Messi & Olwethu Makhanya, Inter Miamo vs Philadelphia Union, March 2025Getty

    The Messi effect and looking forward

    One of the most significant highlights of his career so far was the opportunity to test himself against the greatest player in history.

    During his time in the United States with Philadelphia Union, Makhanya found himself on the same pitch as Lionel Messi, an encounter that served as a massive confidence booster.

    Makhanya remains grateful for that experience as he prepares for his next chapter at Ibrox.

    "I played against Lionel Messi, and it was an unbelievable experience.

    I never thought I would share a pitch with him, and it encouraged me to keep going," he concluded.


Europa League Qualification
Rangers crest
Rangers
RAN
Jagiellonia Bialystok crest
Jagiellonia Bialystok
JAG
League One
East Kilbride crest
East Kilbride
EKI
Cove Rangers crest
Cove Rangers
CRA