Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya relishing the prospect of making his UEFA Europa League debut with Rangers – ‘I enjoy that type of pressure’

Olwethu Makhanya has declared himself ready for the intense scrutiny that comes with playing for a club of Rangers' stature.

The South Africa defender, who recently made his full debut for the Scottish giants in a Premiership encounter against Hibernian, is now fixated on helping the Gers overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Makhanya remained undaunted by the task at hand.

“I enjoy that type of pressure.

"We all work hard and want to win games.

"People have told me about the expectations, and we have belief in the group.

"We all understand what is at stake in this game," Makhanya said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.



