Grant Kekana, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Bafana Bafana defender could join Kaizer Chiefs as Mamelodi Sundowns hit snag in star's contract renewal talks - Report

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCGomolemo Grant KekanaKaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi are said to be keeping an eye on the former SuperSport United defender who is yet to commit his future to Masandawana.

  • Kekana believed to be pushing for a new Downs contract
  • But there is an impasse in the contract talks
  • Chiefs are said to be lying in wait for the defender
