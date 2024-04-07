'Bafana Bafana could have been the best! Pitso Mosimane was not given a fair chance as SA coach' - Thanduyise Khuboni still hurt by Safa firing Jingles
The former Bafana Bafana midfielder is still not happy with the way his former national team trainer was treated by the local football governing body.
- Mosimane was Bafana coach between 2010 and 2012
- He was fired after Bafana failed to qualify for 2012 Afcon
- Ex-SA star feels Pitso was not given a fair chance