Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane plots squad shake-up after taking over from Hugo Broos - 'We will give opportunities to other players'

Following his appointment on Tuesday, the 62-year-old coach spoke about his approach to the current squad.

Mosimane acknowledged the solid work done by his predecessor while stressing the need for adjustments as external factors continue to shape his selection decisions.

"I’m not carrying the biggest broom to sweep here," Mosimane told the media.

"We have a very good foundation of a team that went to the World Cup. Yeah, it’s mixed with about five injuries, major injuries, that they won’t be available. I think you know the names of the people who are not going to be available. So, we need to replace those, but it’s very important. There’s no time, as you said."



