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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane plots squad shake-up after taking over from Hugo Broos - 'We will give opportunities to other players'
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Mosimane prioritises continuity
Following his appointment on Tuesday, the 62-year-old coach spoke about his approach to the current squad.
Mosimane acknowledged the solid work done by his predecessor while stressing the need for adjustments as external factors continue to shape his selection decisions.
"I’m not carrying the biggest broom to sweep here," Mosimane told the media.
"We have a very good foundation of a team that went to the World Cup. Yeah, it’s mixed with about five injuries, major injuries, that they won’t be available. I think you know the names of the people who are not going to be available. So, we need to replace those, but it’s very important. There’s no time, as you said."
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Fresh faces on the radar
The immediate challenge for Mosimane comes in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, with South Africa set to face Guinea and Eritrea in Group D this month. With several key players sidelined, the new Bafana coach is turning his attention to emerging talents making their mark in leagues abroad.
Addressing the selection strategy for the upcoming fixtures, Mosimane explained his two-pronged approach to squad building.
"We just have to replace those players who are out injured, and also at the same time, there’s a few emerging talents, players who are doing exceptionally well abroad," he added.
"We know about them; we’re looking into that. But the main focus is the two qualifiers, and we have a friendly game that we can bring and give other players a chance who have not been able to play.
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Door open for overlooked stars
One of the key frustrations among fans during the previous era was the limited game time afforded to certain squad members, with some players travelling to major tournaments only to remain on the fringes.
Mosimane singled out Samukele Kabini as one such player, suggesting the youngster deserves a genuine opportunity to prove himself at international level.
"I mean, we have players like Kabini; they have never been given a chance to play, so we have to see them also, and they are part of the team. They were in the World Cup; they didn’t get a chance to play, but we also have a team that you and me know very well that has to lead us to qualify for the AFCON, but in the process we will give opportunities to other players."
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What comes next for Bafana?
With a friendly match scheduled alongside the competitive qualifiers, the technical team has the perfect platform to experiment without compromising the goal of reaching the tournament co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.
Closing his remarks on his tactical roadmap, the coach expressed optimism about the depth available to him.
"Fortunately, there’s friendly game behind the two qualifiers, so hopefully we see those players playing because you also want to see some of those players who were at the World Cup and never had a chance to play, or who maybe played one game, friendly game.
"So, they have an opportunity to be seen, and also there’s others who have not been called up, but they’ve raised their hands internationally and playing at a good level. So that’s the plan," Mosimane concluded.
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