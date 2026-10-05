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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane hails youngsters after stunning Egypt victory - 'I let them swim with the sharks... and they swam'
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'I let them swim with the sharks'
South Africa’s new era under Pitso Mosimane continued its upward trajectory as Bafana Bafana defeated Egypt on their own turf.
Despite a sluggish start, the youthful Bafana side grew in stature as the match progressed and eventually found the breakthrough through Puso Dithejane.
"It was a little bit difficult. You see the first five minutes, we could not find our feet," said Mosimane, as per Soccer Laduma.
"It's normal because we brought the younger ones. We changed the whole team. As the game progressed, we started to gain confidence, but what I like is that they are not afraid to play, and we need to give them a chance. I let them swim with the sharks, throw them in the deep end, and they swam."
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Tactical adjustments
With Bafana under sustained pressure from the Pharaohs, the coach was forced to shuffle his pack as the game wore on, with defensive changes and a shortage of midfield options shaping his decisions.
"[Lebone] Seema, big game he played. We have to put [Khulumani] Ndamane there. [Thabang] Matuludi has been there, and also it's good to bring back [Fawaaz] Basadien.
"We were a little bit thin in the midfield. I had to play [Olwethu] Makhanya in the midfield at the end, but it's part of football, you've got to do what you've got to do. We were under a lot of pressure, more balls in our box, crosses.
"But I know Egyptian football, so we prepared a lot, because a ball will always come from the full backs," the coach explained.
Managing the squad for the future
Strategic resting of key players like Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis allowed Mosimane to evaluate his squad depth. With AFCON qualifiers against Kenya looming in November, the coach needed to know which fringe players could handle high-stakes environments.
"We had to rest Appolli [Appollis], Rele. We don't need them for this match. Let's see what we have at this level, and there is no better game.
"You have to give them this one and let them swim and drown and come out. And they did come out. Everybody played.
"[Ricardo] Goss played and he saved us in the last 15 minutes. We can't forget [Sipho] Chaine; he was the captain of the day. He did well. So, it's good to see. Everything went well," Mosimane added.
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What comes next for Bafana?
The victory provides a massive psychological boost for a nation looking to re-establish itself as a continental powerhouse.
With three wins from three games, Mosimane has quickly implemented his philosophy and fostered a winning culture within the camp.
The emergence of young talents like Shandre Campbell and Ndamane suggests that the future of South African football is in safe hands under the veteran tactician's guidance.
Attention now shifts to the critical double-header against Kenya, where Bafana will hope to carry this momentum into their quest for 2027 AFCON qualification.
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