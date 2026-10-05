South Africa’s new era under Pitso Mosimane continued its upward trajectory as Bafana Bafana defeated Egypt on their own turf.

Despite a sluggish start, the youthful Bafana side grew in stature as the match progressed and eventually found the breakthrough through Puso Dithejane.

"It was a little bit difficult. You see the first five minutes, we could not find our feet," said Mosimane, as per Soccer Laduma.

"It's normal because we brought the younger ones. We changed the whole team. As the game progressed, we started to gain confidence, but what I like is that they are not afraid to play, and we need to give them a chance. I let them swim with the sharks, throw them in the deep end, and they swam."



