Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos told why HE MUST bench Themba Zwane for Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng
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The big decision
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos started with Themba Zwane in the 1-1 draw against Panama on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
A majority of football fans in the country had expected Relebohile Mofokeng to be given first priority, but it wasn't the case.
The game ended 1-1 despite the many chances that the hosts created.
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Why Mofokeng and NOT Zwane
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has explained why he feels coach Hugo Broos made a mistake in starting Mshishi.
“Our starting 11 was questionable. I was not going to play Mshishi after Rele won player of the month. The boy is doing well, play him as a number 10. I know you trust Mshishi, but play him [Rele]," he told iDiski Times.
“I’ll borrow from [Carlo] Ancelotti’s statement what he said after the game between France and Brazil. They asked him about Neymar after the loss. He said physically fit players, really sharp and playing regularly in top leagues or doing well for their team, he starts them, then relies on a player who’s not physically fit, a player that can be used as an excuse after losing a game.
“Mshishi, we know what he can do, but you can’t start him because even at Sundowns, he’s not playing regularly. And today [Friday], he lost possession, and you can see he’s not that confident. This is preparation; whether we lose or win, it doesn’t matter. Yes, you need results, but it’s also about how you play," Khanye added.
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A major hint by Broos?
“From my observation, you can see the coach wants to start him [Zwane] against the likes of Mexico," Khanye continued.
“He shouldn’t do that when he has fit players who can do well, like this boy. Player of the month, don’t demoralize him, start him. Mshishi has done a lot for South African football, but trust Rele," he concluded.
Another test
On Tuesday, Bafana Bafana host Panama for the second time in four days at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.
It is interesting to see whether Mofokeng will be given his chance.