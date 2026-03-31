Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos told why HE MUST bench Themba Zwane for Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has explained why he feels coach Hugo Broos made a mistake in starting Mshishi.

“Our starting 11 was questionable. I was not going to play Mshishi after Rele won player of the month. The boy is doing well, play him as a number 10. I know you trust Mshishi, but play him [Rele]," he told iDiski Times.

“I’ll borrow from [Carlo] Ancelotti’s statement what he said after the game between France and Brazil. They asked him about Neymar after the loss. He said physically fit players, really sharp and playing regularly in top leagues or doing well for their team, he starts them, then relies on a player who’s not physically fit, a player that can be used as an excuse after losing a game.

“Mshishi, we know what he can do, but you can’t start him because even at Sundowns, he’s not playing regularly. And today [Friday], he lost possession, and you can see he’s not that confident. This is preparation; whether we lose or win, it doesn’t matter. Yes, you need results, but it’s also about how you play," Khanye added.