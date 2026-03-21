Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos stands with Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibis and tells critics 'you don’t know anything about football'

At the beginning of the season, Nkosinathi SIbisi struggled for regular football at Orlando Pirates as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou preferred the Lebone Seema and Mbekezeli Mbokazi partnership.

However, the exit of the 20-year-old to the Chicago Fire provided Sibisi an opportunity to get back his starting berth.

He has since been a key player for Ouaddou, who hopes to help the Soweto giants win the Premier Soccer League this season.