Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos stands with Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibis and tells critics 'you don’t know anything about football'
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The Sibisi chance
At the beginning of the season, Nkosinathi SIbisi struggled for regular football at Orlando Pirates as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou preferred the Lebone Seema and Mbekezeli Mbokazi partnership.
However, the exit of the 20-year-old to the Chicago Fire provided Sibisi an opportunity to get back his starting berth.
He has since been a key player for Ouaddou, who hopes to help the Soweto giants win the Premier Soccer League this season.
Sibisi's Bafana Bafana chance
Injuries to Grant Kekana and Mothobi Mvala - who were Hugo Broos' preferred pairing at the heart of defense before eventually falling out of favour- worked in favour of Sibisi.
He was part of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) team that fell in the Round of 16 against Cameroon. But despite his inconsistent displays, he made the squad to play Panama in the forthcoming friendly games to be played on March 27 and 31, respectively.
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The missed penalty!
Some fans felt it was a mistake having Sibisi in the Panama squad, with others jokingly claiming he is using 'Muthi' to get into the Bafana Bafana team.
Just a couple of weeks ago, the defender missed an opening penalty in the Nedbank Cup's Round of 16 knockout, a 5-4 loss to surprise package Casric Stars.
Hugo Broos has opted to stand with his man, saying missing spot kicks is not a big deal since even the best miss.
You don't know anything about football
“You know, being under pressure because you missed a penalty is the most ridiculous thing you can imagine. I mean, he took his responsibility as the captain of Pirates to take the penalty,” Broos responded when asked about Sibisi.
“Okay, he missed it. He is not the first player to miss a penalty. Cape Verde missed five times against us. So, it was really ridiculous, and that shows again that social media is trash, it’s just trash.
“When you put someone under pressure and criticise him because he missed a penalty, then you don’t know anything about football," he concluded.