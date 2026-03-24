Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos slams Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou for 'protecting' Mbekezeli Mbokazi & hints move to MLS was hastened: 'These guys live in poverty & the next moment they have money...'

“The most important thing for those players is guidance, that’s all. They need someone next to them that looks at their interest and not at the other side,” Broos told the media.

“This is something that I see, not only from – because I always criticise agents, but also clubs – the guidance of those young players is not good because when they become good players, the clubs already see money. When Mbokazi came one day too late, and then I got a message from Pirates saying that he is living in a region where you don’t find transport easily to go to the airport, come on, man, are you laughing or what?

“So they protect the player; he made a mistake! Because that was not true. That’s what I mean; in such things, you need to be hard. That guy has to know I can’t do that. Don’t support him; tell him, 'No, guy, you have made a mistake'. This is guidance, and this is what young players need. This is something I always do when I go to my country; they also have to learn it," he added.