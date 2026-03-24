Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos slams Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou for 'protecting' Mbekezeli Mbokazi & hints move to MLS was hastened: 'These guys live in poverty & the next moment they have money...'
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Mbokazi's mistake
A couple of months ago, South Africa international Mbekezeli Mbokazi arrived in camp late as Bafana Bafana started preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Coach Hugo Broos was not amused, and he publicly reprimanded the young defender, explaining why it was wrong in all aspects.
- AFP
Pirates slammed for protecting Mbokazi
“The most important thing for those players is guidance, that’s all. They need someone next to them that looks at their interest and not at the other side,” Broos told the media.
“This is something that I see, not only from – because I always criticise agents, but also clubs – the guidance of those young players is not good because when they become good players, the clubs already see money. When Mbokazi came one day too late, and then I got a message from Pirates saying that he is living in a region where you don’t find transport easily to go to the airport, come on, man, are you laughing or what?
“So they protect the player; he made a mistake! Because that was not true. That’s what I mean; in such things, you need to be hard. That guy has to know I can’t do that. Don’t support him; tell him, 'No, guy, you have made a mistake'. This is guidance, and this is what young players need. This is something I always do when I go to my country; they also have to learn it," he added.
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A hastened move to Chicago Fire?
Mbokazi was being chased by some teams from the continent and Europe, but he eventually ended up at the Major Soccer League outfit Chicago Fire.
“Now you see, for example, one of the biggest teams, Brugge, sometimes there is interest, and they don’t sell the player; they don’t sell him. They say, 'No, no, it’s not the moment now. You stay with us,'" the 73-year-old added.
“One year later they have five or 10 million more. Then you see the guy going to another team, and you see that he performs there also, and that is guidance. This is something we have to do more here in this country, not always looking at my own interest.
“What’s the interest of that guy? Is it a good moment for him to go now, and where is he going? Not only see what I can put in my pocket," Broos explained.
- AFP
Youngsters need guidance
The Bafana Bafana coach has further insisted on the need to guide youngsters who have made big moves that bring a lot of money.
“You know, when you’re young, you don’t know better. You think the world is at your feet, and hah, you can very quickly go high, but you can very quickly go down also – and there you need someone to guide you. Someone to say, ‘no, no, no’ and be tough in some moments. Ok, I put Jayden [Adams] out for one year, but he made a big mistake; that man has to know it," he continued.
“Again, this is something we have to learn in this country. And it should be very good for young players because now you see young players, and then they drop and never come back.
“It’s not so easy in this country, because some of these guys live in poverty, and the next moment they have money – 'Ah, I can buy a car, I can buy' suddenly, there are women waiting for you. That’s the world!" Broos concluded.