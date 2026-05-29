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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on decision to have players cut from World Cup squad at the announcement - 'That’s what I wanted to avoid'
Unity over exclusion in Bafana camp
The decision to include the full provisional squad at the high-profile dinner with President Cyril Ramaphosa sparked debate online, especially after images surfaced of the omitted players looking on while the final 26 celebrated.
However, Hugo Broos has doubled down on his management style, insisting that maintaining the collective spirit of the national team was his primary objective during the difficult selection process.
Broos clarified that he did not want to discard players immediately after delivering bad news, choosing instead to keep the group intact for the official formalities.
The Belgian tactician believes that the strength of the squad lies in their togetherness, regardless of which individuals eventually board the plane for the FIFA World Cup.
Defending the presidential farewell decision
The six players who missed out—Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Lebohang Maboe, Brooklyn Pogenpoel, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Thapelo Morena—were present at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House despite their dreams being dashed.
Broos explained his reasoning:
“You know I’m a coach who believes very much in being a group.
"For me, there is no player who is above the group because one player can’t win a game.
"You win a game with the group, and the group is not only 11, like today, there’s 26 players,” he said as reported by iDiski Times.
The coach felt that sending them home before the event would have been more damaging to their morale and their status as international players.
He added: “So, I wanted to keep that group together, even in bad moments.
"For me, I think it should be worse for the players if yesterday afternoon I told them ‘Look, guys go home because you’re not with the 26’.
"That should not be honest towards them. So that’s why I kept them together.”
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Honouring the Bafana Bafana commitment
Despite the visible disappointment of the six individuals, Broos insists that they remained part of the Bafana family until the very end of the domestic camp.
By including them in the meeting with the President, he intended to show respect for their efforts throughout the preliminary preparations and the preceding week in camp.
Broos stated: “They went to the event with the President, and they know the decisions there which were made was disappointing for them, but they were still members of Bafana Bafana and that was for me important.
"So, I think even if it was a disappointment and it was not a good moment for the players, they hear yesterday evening not saying you’re out, but just I’m not with the 26.”
- AFP
Avoiding the 'cold' exit for stars
The veteran coach concluded by highlighting that a quick dismissal would have felt ungrateful.
He wanted the players to feel his continued confidence in their abilities, even if tactical requirements forced him to reduce the numbers for the final roster.
The late arrivals of Mamelodi Sundowns players following their CAF Champions League success had already complicated the final assessment period.
“I think it was not so bad that if I should say it yesterday afternoon, and I said yeah guys go home now you don’t even go with us to the President’s farewell," Broos noted.
"That’s what I wanted to avoid and let them feel that I was confident in them, but that I have to make a choice that has nothing to do with whatever.
"It’s just making the choices, and I think it was the best way to do it.”