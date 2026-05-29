Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on decision to have players cut from World Cup squad at the announcement - 'That’s what I wanted to avoid'

The decision to include the full provisional squad at the high-profile dinner with President Cyril Ramaphosa sparked debate online, especially after images surfaced of the omitted players looking on while the final 26 celebrated.

However, Hugo Broos has doubled down on his management style, insisting that maintaining the collective spirit of the national team was his primary objective during the difficult selection process.

Broos clarified that he did not want to discard players immediately after delivering bad news, choosing instead to keep the group intact for the official formalities.

The Belgian tactician believes that the strength of the squad lies in their togetherness, regardless of which individuals eventually board the plane for the FIFA World Cup.



