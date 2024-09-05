Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana start the journey to reach the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals with a tie against Uganda this Friday.

Bafana Bafana are set to launch their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign this Friday, facing off against Uganda at Orlando Stadium, kick-off is set for 6 pm. Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has made it clear that he expects nothing short of a victory.

As Bafana prepare for the first of their two crucial qualifiers, Broos is adamant that collecting all six points against both Uganda and South Sudan, who they’ll meet next Tuesday, is non-negotiable.

However, it is not all straightforward as Broos has some big decisions to make. He has already appointed a captain in the absence of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams - who has been nominated for the Balon d'Or Goalkeeper of the Year - but he now needs to decide who to deploy in between the sticks. GOAL zooms into the crucial upcoming tie.

