Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos cautions Khanyisa Mayo & Iqraam Rayners - 'International games are higher than PSL'

Getty Clifton MabasaBafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos cautions Khanyisa Mayo & Iqraam Rayners - 'International games are higher than PSL'South AfricaAlgeria vs South AfricaFriendliesPremier Soccer LeagueAlgeriaHugo BroosKhanyisa MayoIqraam RaynersPressure is building on Bafana Bafana forwards after the Belgian coach's brutal remarks ahead of the Algeria showdown. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBroos worried about his players' lack of scoringHe wants Bafana must improve in front of goalsMayo and Rayners hope to prove him wrong