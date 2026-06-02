Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos breaks down SAFA's attempts at FIFA World Cup preparation friendlies - 'I am sorry, but I don't play against such opponents'

As South Africa prepares for their highly anticipated return to the global stage, coach Hugo Broos has shed light on the logistical and financial hurdles facing the South African Football Association (SAFA).

With only 10 days remaining until the tournament begins, Bafana Bafana have landed in Mexico to finalise their preparations, but the absence of European or Asian friendly opponents has raised eyebrows among supporters.

Broos confirmed that a potential clash with Serbia was on the cards but ultimately collapsed due to scheduling conflicts.

Speaking on the difficulties of securing the right matches, Broos stated, a reported by Soccer Laduma:

"The best thing would have been to play against an Asian, a European and a middle American team.

"You need also the opportunities to play against them. First of all, can we go there in Europe?

"We have to take into account that if we played now in Europe, we would have to travel.

"You have to see where you are playing and you have to see if you can fly directly to Mexico."