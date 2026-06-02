Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos breaks down SAFA's attempts at FIFA World Cup preparation friendlies - 'I am sorry, but I don't play against such opponents'
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High-profile friendlies fall through
As South Africa prepares for their highly anticipated return to the global stage, coach Hugo Broos has shed light on the logistical and financial hurdles facing the South African Football Association (SAFA).
With only 10 days remaining until the tournament begins, Bafana Bafana have landed in Mexico to finalise their preparations, but the absence of European or Asian friendly opponents has raised eyebrows among supporters.
Broos confirmed that a potential clash with Serbia was on the cards but ultimately collapsed due to scheduling conflicts.
Speaking on the difficulties of securing the right matches, Broos stated, a reported by Soccer Laduma:
"The best thing would have been to play against an Asian, a European and a middle American team.
"You need also the opportunities to play against them. First of all, can we go there in Europe?
"We have to take into account that if we played now in Europe, we would have to travel.
"You have to see where you are playing and you have to see if you can fly directly to Mexico."
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The complication with Serbian dates
The primary issue regarding the proposed match against Serbia revolved around the availability of players and the tight turnaround before the tournament.
Broos highlighted that the Serbian FA were only willing to play on a specific date that did not align with the domestic commitments of his squad, particularly those from Mamelodi Sundowns.
"There were some possibilities, for example Serbia, but they only wanted to play May 29.
"But if you play on the 29th, you have to go early on the 26th, taking into account that the Sundowns players on the 25th.
"You know, there are some things we couldn't."
This logistical nightmare forced the technical team to look elsewhere for their final tune-up games.
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Broos refuses low-ranked opposition
While SAFA attempted to find alternative opponents, Broos was adamant about maintaining a high standard for his team's preparation.
The coach revealed that he personally vetoed matches against teams he felt would not provide a sufficient test for a side entering a World Cup Group A that includes Mexico, Czechia, and South Korea.
Broos was blunt about his refusal to play against nations ranked significantly lower than South Africa. He revealed:
"There was a proposition of Cuba, number 174 in the world. And Belize.
"Belize is a middle American team and they are 180 on the rankings.
"I am sorry, but I don't play against such opponents.
"Then suddenly there was Jamaica, 74 [in the world].
"Okay, that's a good opportunity.
"You don't always get the things you wanted. I am happy with the teams we are playing."
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Navigating financial and travel constraints
Beyond the quality of the opposition, Broos also touched upon the financial reality that dictates which teams Bafana Bafana can face.
Organising international friendlies involves significant match fees and travel costs that must be managed by the association, leading to compromises on the final schedule before they face Jamaica on June 5.
The coach addressed the financial side of these negotiations, noting:
"Secondly, there was also the financial side. Don't think that we play against Jamaica and that we play against Panama that it's for free.
"SAFA has to pay a match fee. Sometimes you have to be happy that there is a game and that the opponent is a good opponent."
Despite the setbacks in landing a European heavyweight, the Belgian remains focused on the opening clash against hosts Mexico on June 11.