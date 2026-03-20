Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos blasts CAF after stripping Senegal of 2025 AFCON medal and awarding it to Morocco 'there’s no consistency in their decisions'
- AFP
Broos responds to Senegal vs Morocco AFCON dispute
In a landmark and unprecedented move, the Confederation of African Football Appeals Board declared Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions.
The Atlas Lions were declared 3-0 winners of the final match, thereby grabbing the trophy from the Lions of Teranga.
The final, played in Rabat, witnessed drama when Senegal walked off the pitch after Morocco was awarded a late penalty. The fiasco lasted for 15 minutes before the game resumed; Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and later on in extra time, Pape Gueye scored to win it for Senegal.
However, Morocco appealed, seeking to overturn the outcome of the game, and finally, a ruling by the Appeals Board went their way.
- AFP
'There is a rule, but…'
“The only thing I can say is that CAF shows again there’s no consistency in their decisions. It's very painful for Senegal to lose that cup, but there is a rule, article 80-something, so there is a rule. If you leave the pitch, it’s forfeit, done, finished. So, in that direction I can follow," Broos said, as quoted by iDiski Times.
"The only thing is, why was it not done earlier? Why wait two months? On the other side, there’s also a rule that when you select a player with two yellow cards, directly after the game, you must complain.
“And 24 hours later, you have to send your complaint to FIFA – it didn’t happen when we put Mokoena in the team, and six months later, they decided to deduct three points, even though the rules said what they had to do. It's something I don’t understand," he added.
“I said it already before; you have to be consistent in what you decide and not have this one doing that and the other one doing this and not following the rules – so here again, it’s very painful. They could have done it much earlier and not even waited for a complaint from Morocco. Look here, there’s the rule. Morocco has the cup.”
- AFP
Motsepe breaks silence
While addressing the matter, CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged there is a sense of mistrust in the football governing body, which he said is a legacy issue that dates back to the time before he even assumed office.
“What happened in the final match in AFCON 2025 exposes the work that we are still dealing with in terms of suspicion and distrust. It’s a legacy issue,” he explained.
“When I became president, one of the major concerns was the impartiality, independence, and respect of referees and match commissioners, where a lot of good work has been done.
"But there continue to be suspicions, because it’s a legacy issue that’s been there for many years, and we consistently deal with that - which is critically important,” Motsepe added.
"It’s important because the decision of our disciplinary board and appeals board is viewed with respect and integrity.
"The independence is reflected by the decisions taken by the two bodies. The Disciplinary Board made a decision, and the Appeals Board took a totally different decision.”
- AFP
Senegal set to appeal
The West Africans are expected to proceed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking to overturn the decision by the Appeals Board.
Senegal termed the move to deny them the 2025 AFCON trophy "an unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision which brings discredit to African football".