Bafana Bafana coach Broos explains how Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates convinced him Maswanganyi 'can be the one for the future to replace Themba Zwane'
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has opened up on why he included Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi in his final Bafana Bafana squad.
- Broos named his final squad for the upcoming friendlies
- Maswanganyi was included
- Broos explains why he selected the Pirates star